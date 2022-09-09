Rams Star CB Ripped Apart on Twitter for Josh Allen ‘Trash’ Talk

The Buffalo Bills went into Thursday night’s season opener favored to win over the Los Angeles Rams, but no one expected them to blow out the defending Super Bowl champions 31-10, in particular, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey defiantly told reporters leading up to the big game that he was not buying into all the Bills hype, comments which made NFL analysts recall his bold statement about quarterback Josh Allen back in 2018.

“I think [Buffalo Bills draft pick Josh] Allen is trash,” Ramsey said in an interview with GQ. “I don’t care what nobody say. He’s trash. And it’s gonna show too. That’s a stupid draft pick to me. We play them this year, and I’m excited as hell. I hope he’s their starting quarterback.”

Ramsey belittled the Wyoming alum for not being able to perform well against big schools. “He threw five interceptions, and they lost by a couple touchdowns or something like that,” the Florida State alum said. “If you look at his games against big schools, it was always hella interceptions, hella turnovers. It’s like: Yo, if you’re this good, why couldn’t you do better? He fits that mold, he’s a big, tall quarterback. Big arm, supposedly. I don’t see it, personally.”

Unfortunately for the five-time Pro Bowler, he was unable to contain this “trash” 6-foot-5 quarterback at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night. Allen went 26-of-32 for 297 yards, accounting for four touchdowns.

After the Bills won, Ramsey was ripped apart on Twitter by reporters and fans. PFF analyst Ari Meirov tweeted, “Feels like it’s been forgotten because it happened five years ago, but Jalen Ramsey calling Josh Allen ‘trash’ aged so poorly.”

You think Josh Allen remembers when Jalen Ramsey called him trash?! 🤣🤣🤣 — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) September 9, 2022

The most crushing tweet of the night came from another PFF writer, Marcus Mosher, whose biting humor racked up over 60,000 likes. Mosher tweeted, “#Rams CB Jalen Ramsey allowed a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in Week 1, per @PFF’s initial grading. He was targeted seven times, allowing six receptions for 124 yards and 2 TDs.”

Jalen Ramsey called Josh Allen "trash" before ever facing him. In the three games against Ramsey, Allen is 3-0 with 11 total touchdowns 😏 pic.twitter.com/DT8Q7vyYoe — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) September 9, 2022

Allen and Ramsey have played against one another three times in their respective careers, and not once has the cornerback come out on top. NFL analyst Warren Sharpe tweeted out some sobering facts after the Bills victory: “Josh Allen’s stats vs Jalen Ramsey’s teams: 3 wins, 0 losses, 11 total TDs, 70% completions, 9.3 yards/att, +0.22 EPA/att, 60% success rate, 8 passing TDs, 3 rushing TDs, 6.3 yards/carry.”

The Rams: "We have Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey & Bobby Wagner!" Josh Allen: pic.twitter.com/H3twggnw9Q — FanDuel (@FanDuel) September 9, 2022

ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg threw out another gut-punch of a stat for the former No. 5 overall pick from the 2016 NFL Draft, noting how this Rams loss wasn’t the first time the notorious trash talker completely failed to perform. Getzenberg tweeted, “Per @NextGenStats: For the second time in his career, Rams CB Jalen Ramsey allowed a perfect NFL passer rating (158.3) as the nearest defender in his career including playoffs (2016 Week 4 vs. Colts).”

On Friday, Ramsey seemingly responded to the noise by posting a message of prayer on Twitter. The tweet read in part, “God, please make me quick to listen today. Show me how to love others sincerely and practically. Change the way I approach people by replacing my anger and frustration with grace, empathy, peace, and understanding.”

Ramsey Said After the Game, ‘We Got Our A** Beat, Straight-Up’

Josh Allen straight up violating Jalen Ramsey pic.twitter.com/JQKzjZgf0F — Nick Newman (@NinerNick_22) September 9, 2022

Following the lopsided defeat, Ramsey kept it real while talking to reporters. “We got our a** beat, straight-up,” the cornerback said, per The Athletic‘s Jourdan Rodrigue.

“They were really attacking our little zones, like our soft spots in our zones. Obviously we’ve gotta watch the film, but I’m sure we all would’ve liked to play man a little bit more. I feel like we kind of had a mentality like, ‘bend, don’t break’ a lot, because they were driving the ball but they weren’t scoring, like, we were getting turnovers, interceptions, whatever it was.

“We felt like they weren’t going to be patient enough to do that the whole game, just take those five yards, three yards, four yards, right? But they were, for the most part (and) then they had… two or three explosives that ended up turning into touchdowns, and that was, like, the difference. They won by three touchdowns.”

Stefon Diggs Revealed What He Told Ramsey After Catching a 53-Yard Touchdown

Stefon Diggs let Jalen Ramsey hear it after this touchdown 😳pic.twitter.com/FUk0Le0yOd — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 9, 2022

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs finished against the Rams with six receptions for 124 yards including a 53-yard touchdown, after which the two-time Pro Bowler tapped his helmet and said something to Ramsey. Turns out, Diggs didn’t so much say anything, but deeply yelled, “Boooo” at the opposing back.

“My Florida friends, Dalvin’s Cook’s little brother, JC [James Cook], and Motor [Devin Singletary], they said if I go deep I gotta yell, ‘Booooo!’ So, shout out to my fam,” Diggs said, per the Bills official website.

Jalen Ramsey trying to cover Diggs pic.twitter.com/IDcaBN9atI — br_betting (@br_betting) September 9, 2022

Diggs’ taunting was all in good fun. A few days before kickoff, Diggs offered Ramsey major props while speaking to the media. “They got a good defense, they’ve had success for a while now. He found his niche in that defense. He’s definitely a competitor, one of the best out there, so that’s something that I look forward to personally.”

“He’s a good a** player,” Diggs added. “Everybody knows that.”

The 28-year-old Maryland alum remained humble and complimentary of the Rams as a whole after the Bills won. “It could’ve easily could’ve gone the other way,” Diggs said, referring to the four turnovers the Bills’ offense committed.

As for Los Angeles, “That’s a hell of a football team right there. They had some miscues as well. We gotta learn how to not shoot ourselves in the foot. Stay in the green area and continue to push. I’m proud of our boys. We battled a lot of training camp. Got into a lot of fights. Just happy to go against somebody else.”