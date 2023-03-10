Bills ‘Swing Big’ to Land 6-Time Pro Bowl CB in Proposed Trade: Analyst

The Buffalo Bills will not be big spenders in free agency as they are approximately $20 million over the cap for next season, but if Bills general manager Branon Beane wants to make a splash this offseason, he could pull off a blockbuster trade.

The Buffalo News analyst Ryan O’Halloran suggests Beane “swings big” to land Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who NFL Network‘s Tom Pelissero reported last month is “very likely to be dealt” in order to clear a huge chuck of cap space as the Rams enter rebuilding mode.

In order to acquire the six-time Pro Bowler, O’Halloran, who had the proposal checked out by an NFL executive and an AFC assistant coach, suggests the Bills trade cornerback Kaiir Elam, the team’s first-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, and next month’s second-round pick (No. 59).

Ramsey’s $100 million contract “runs through the 2025 season and he turns 29 in October,” he wrote. “A three-time All Pro, he has nine interceptions in the last three seasons (and only two missed games). The executive looked at Ramsey’s contract and provided the details: His 2023 base salary is $17 million (by the fifth day of this league year – which is next weekend – $12.5 million of that is guaranteed). His base salaries in 2024-25 are $14.5 million and $15.5 million guaranteed.

By trading Elam, the Rams would basically receive a first and second-round pick in the trade, while Buffalo holds onto their 2023 first-rounder. “I bet both teams would say ‘Yes,’ to that trade,” the assistant coach told The Buffalo News. “I can’t see the Rams saying ‘No,’ to anything.”

‘Ramsey Is Good Enough to Make Buffalo Better’

The #Rams have had trade talks about six-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey and league sources now believe it’s very likely Ramsey is dealt in coming weeks. Ramsey, 28, is due $17 million in 2023 on a front-loaded deal that averages $20M and L.A. is clearing cap space. pic.twitter.com/vTYlX7nn5B — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 25, 2023



While the Bills have had a top-ranked defense for years, they haven’t been able to get it done in the postseason. Between last year’s 13 seconds, and the Bills’ defense allowing the Cincinnati Bengals to run up 30 first downs at Highmark Stadium during their 27-10 loss, investing in a veteran cornerback to play alongside Tre’Davious White could tighten things up.

The executive noted, “The Rams are desperately trying to offload guys and create cap space so the Bills may have an advantage. What is (to be determined) is Ramsey’s current talent – has he peaked already or still has time left in his prime?” However, the assistant NFL coach is confident enough that “Ramsey is good enough to make Buffalo better.”

NFL Network‘s Coral Smith sees no reason to question as to whether Ramsey’s still playing on top of his game. During the 2022, Ramsey “eight set or tied his career-high in multiple categories, including interceptions (4), passes defensed (18), tackles (88) and forced fumbles (2),” she wrote.

Would Ramsey be a Good Fit in Buffalo?

While there’s been some Bills’ trash talk from Ramsey over the years, O’Halloran believes “he would be a fit” in Buffalo, and “automatically” become the team’s No. 1 cornerback if general manager Brandon Beane pulled the trigger on this blockbuster trade.

Buffalo will likely look to add an offensive lineman, wide receiver, or safety, in the first few rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, and without enough money to land a big star in free agency, figuring out a trade to land a defensive star makes sense.

“Would salary cap gymnastics need to be achieved to fit either player’s salary? For sure, but in this cap climate, anything is doable,” O’Halloran wrote.