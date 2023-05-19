Bengals Star Claps Back at Former Bills WR for ‘Basic’ Comment

Over four months have passed since the Buffalo Bills‘ 27-10 playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, a frustrating defeat where quarterback Josh Allen and the offense never gained any sort of momentum, and the defense looked gassed from the start.

This loss highlighted the weak spots in the Bills roster and has propelled much of the team’s offseason moves. In the process, Buffalo released wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who sounded off Buffalo’s postseason loss during a recent appearance on Tyler Dunne’s “Go Long” podcast.

While the Bills should’ve had the advantage competing at home in Orchard Park and been the team best prepared to play in such wet and snowy conditions, McKenzie said the Bills failed to adjust their game plan with the inclement weather. The 28-year-old also said that the Bengals didn’t do anything all that impressive to win, which didn’t sit well with Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase.

“The Bengals ran basic routes, maybe we should’ve did that, ran basic routes,” McKenzie said. “Like out routes, go balls, you know, instead of running routes that you have to be going lateral or coming back to the football, or turning and running curls and things like that. If we were in a dome it would have been a totally different game.”

my first time ever playing ina snow bro. just gotta play at the end of the day roun https://t.co/5nT7h8h9z3 — Ja’MarrChase (@Real10jayy__) May 18, 2023

Chase, who finished last season with 87 receptions for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns, clapped back on Twitter. The former AP Rookie of the Year tweeted, “My first time ever playing ina snow bro. just gotta play at the end of the day roun.”

While McKenzie has since signed with the Indianapolis Colts and won’t be on the roster, odds are that the Bills and Bengals will get a chance to face off once more when the playoffs roll around next year. As it stands, the 2023 NFL regular season schedule has the Bills traveling to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 on Sunday Night Football.

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd Also Took Issue With Isaiah McKenzie’s Comments

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd took issue with McKenzie’s comments and sent some shade on Twitter. On Friday, May 19, Boyd tweeted, “We just different lil man.”

We just different lil man — Tyler Boyd (@boutdat_23) May 19, 2023

Interestingly enough, Boyd also used the word “basic” when describing the Bills ahead of their ill-fated and ultimately cancelled Monday Night Football matchup on January 2.

Boyd called the Buffalo’s defense pretty “kind of basic” while speaking to reporters ahead of their primetime matchup. “They don’t do too much disguising. Ya know, it’s kind of straightforward. They don’t kinda do all the trickery things that we’ve seen a lot from a lot of defenses. But again man, they playing us. So, every team kind of prepares differently towards us.

“I mean, we prepare for everything. However they want to play it, we’re already ready for it. The exotic looks, the regular looks, or you wanna try to hide coverage, we’re already prepared for it.”

Isaiah McKenzie Also Shed Light on Stefon Diggs’ Behavior

While several Bills players have spoken at length about their crushing playoff loss, wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been the most vocal, and the most worrisome for fans.

With his viral sideline blow-up at Allen during the fourth quarter during their postseason defeat, and Diggs immediately darting from the locker room after the game, his offseason tweets and comments criticizing the team have raised some eyebrows.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott have said there’s nothing to worry about when it comes to Diggs, and the three-time Pro Bowler’s frustration over once again failing to make it to the Super Bowl was understandable.

Concerned about Stefon Diggs tweets 'n such this offseason? Here's Isaiah McKenzie's analysis. https://t.co/pID6tJvchx pic.twitter.com/qlZVzFjfcN — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) May 15, 2023

Dunne asked McKenzie if Diggs is “messing with people” with his cryptic tweets, or if he’s “genuinely upset about something,” and the Colts’ newest slot receiver and return specialist gave his honest assessment of the Bills star.

Mckenzie said, “He’s out there speaking his mind. He’s a free bird. You just gotta let him talk. Like ramble, you know? It’s Stef! I will say this, with Stef, I respect him. You gotta respect Stef because when he steps in between those lines… he’s doing his job. Whatever he’s saying, that’s what he’s doing. But when it comes to his tweets, him talking, or yelling at Josh or coach or whatever, it’s just Stef needing to get it out. He just needs to get it out.”

While Diggs can get too mouthy sometimes, he’s also open to criticism. “He’ll say, ‘Maybe I’m tripping. You know? You’re right.’ And that’s why you gotta respect him. If he feel like he trippin and you correct him, he’ll listen. But most of the time, he’s right.”