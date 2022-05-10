Former Bills’ Longest-Tenured DE Lands With Texans: Report

Former Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes, who’s played for the franchise since 2013, has found a new home in the NFL. After the Bills revamped their defensive line this offseason, in particular, signing linebacker Von Miller to a monster deal, the writing was on the wall for Hughes in Buffalo.

While there were rumors that Hughes might choose to retire, the former first-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts from the 2010 NFL Draft is not ready to hang up his cleats just yet, and will be taking his talents to the AFC South.

On Tuesday, May 10, NFL Insider Jordan Schultz tweeted that the 33-year-old defensive end was signing with the Houston Texans.

“Hughes has missed just one game during the last decade — while amassing two double-digit sack seasons and 82 TFLs in his career,” Schultz noted. “It’s also a return home for Hughes — a Houston native who starred at TCU.”

“Hughes has graded out in the 90th percentile or higher of edge defenders in pass-rush grade and pass-rush win rate over the past three seasons, according to @PFF,” Schultz added. “Good addition for the #Texans’ defense.”

While Hughes only recorded 6.5 sacks over the past two seasons, he had 51 pressures and has been one of the most reliable players on the Bills’ roster. Since 2013, he’s never missed a game. There was just one game for which he was a healthy scratch — the team’s regular-season finale — but that was only after the Bills had clinched the postseason.

Hughes Will Be Reuntied With Ex-Bills DE Mario Addison in Texas

The #Texans are signing DE Mario Addison, according to @MarkBermanFox26 Addison has 67-career sacks and 7 in 2021. 👀 pic.twitter.com/MYJcNBc2RZ — Nick Schwager (@NickSchwagerNFL) May 2, 2022

Hughes will be returning to his home state, as the TCU alum was born in Sugar Land, Texas, and he’ll already have a familiar face as a teammate. Last week, the Texans signed former Bills defensive end Mario Addison, 34, to a two-year contract, per Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.

Addison spent two years with the Bills, during which he appeared in 32 games, starting seven of them. During his tenure in Buffalo, the undrafted defensive end out of Troy University recorded 59 tackles, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and four passes defended.

Before joining the Bills in 2019, Addison played for numerous teams across the NFL, including the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, Indianapolis Colts, and the Carolina Panthers.

One of the big pulls bringing the two former Buffalo linemen down to Houston could be Texans defensive line coach, Jacques Cesaire, who was previously an assistant for the Bills.

Numerous Other Former Bills Players Remain Free Agents

While Hughes and Addison will be continuing their careers in Texas, there are numerous other former Bills players who have yet to find a home for the 2022 NFL Season.

Players from Buffalo who remain free agents include wide receiver Cole Beasley, offensive lineman Daryl Williams, defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, linebacker A.J. Klein, and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, the latter of whom may decide to retire.

