Jets CB Sauce Gardner’s 1-Word Reaction to Hefty Fine for Stefon Diggs Hit

During the Buffalo Bills’ 32-6 beatdown over the New York Jets last week, things got chippy between the AFC East rivals.

In the third quarter, Jets cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner picked up Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and threw him to the ground. The suplex drew a flag for unnecessary roughness and on Saturday, November 25, the NFL slapped Gardner with a $10,927 fine.

The Jets No. 4 overall pick from the 2022 NFL draft didn’t appreciate the fine. Gardner reposted a report of the hefty fee on X, formerly known as Twitter, and kept his reaction brief.

“Pain,” he posted.

While the fine may hurt, Gardner, who signed a four-year, $33.4 million contract with New York last year, can afford the fee. The Jets’ 4-7 record likely hurts way more.

Save for the stupid penalty, Gardner was a lone bright spot for the Jets against Buffalo. The All-Pro corner kept Diggs, the Bills No. 1 wide receiver, to just four catches for 27 yards.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott praised Diggs for keeping his composure after the hit. “It’s not easy as a wide receiver to go and get those numbers and still feel good about things,” McDermott told reporters. “And even when Stef got body slammed he didn’t pop up and retaliate. And then it (would’ve been) an offsetting foul. Stef was very in control the entire night and playing good team football.”

Stefon Diggs Praised Bills QB Josh Allen for Bringing the ‘Energy’ Against the Jets

Diggs didn’t put up huge numbers against the Jets, but he was thrilled with how Bills quarterback Josh Allen performed. Speaking to reporters on November 22, Diggs was excited to see Allen get his groove back.

“He does such a great job, so this past week you saw the energy,” Diggs said. “You saw him getting back to having fun and having a little bit more of a clear mind. That kind of goes hand in hand. I feel like execution brings energy, so him executing at a high level brought that Josh that we know and love back.”

Allen finished against the Jets completing 62.5% of his passes for 275 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception. Considering the Jets entered Week 11 ranked third in the league in passing defense, it was a huge feat.

"I feel like I'm f–king back!" – Josh Allen pic.twitter.com/zfGOrkoJ7F — Built in Buffalo (@BuiltInBuffalo_) November 20, 2023

Speaking to reporters after the game, Allen appeared relieved. “Every season, man, it has its ups and downs. You’re gonna have adversity. It’s how you bounce back from it. Sometimes it takes a spark like this to ignite your team.”

Diggs, who’s still on pace for another 1,000-yard season, said the energy Allen gives off during a game is contagious. “To see him at the top of his game is definitely something that interjects something into all of our veins on offense,” Diggs said.

“Like, ‘I see you, 17,’ you know what I’m saying? You’re going to do a little bit more extra. It’s just natural. It’s not so much that you’re trying to do it, but it’s like you’re feeding off some energy from your quarterback.”

Stefon Diggs Is Primed to Bounce Back Against Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12

While it was great to see a reinvigorated Bills offense agains the Jets, they face a huge challenge against the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) on Sunday, November 26.

Week 12 marks the first time Allen has gone up against Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Co. and it’s expected to be a close game. The Eagles are considered 3.5-point favorites to defeat Buffalo.

Hopefully, Diggs can get rolling against the Eagles. After being explosive throughout the first nine games of the season, he’s been targeted just 13 times over the past two games, catching seven passes for 61 yards. Democrat & Chronicle’s Sal Maiorana wrote, “That’s the lowest yardage Diggs has ever had in a two-game stretch during his 3.5 seasons in Buffalo.”

Buffalo’s matchup against the Eagles offers Diggs a prime opportunity to bounce back. While the Eagles have the No. 1 rushing defense, according to Fox Sports, they rank No. 28 against the pass. Philadelphia has allowed 21 touchdown passes this season and an average of 248.1 yards per game.