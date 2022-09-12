Former Bills Veteran ‘Struggling’ Through Heartbreaking Family Death

While the Buffalo Bills were able to rest during the NFL’s opening slate Sunday games after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 on Thursday Night Football, former offensive lineman Jon Feliciano was making his debut with the New York Giants, a matchup he entered hours after learning his baby nephew died.

Following the Giants’ stunning 21-20 win over the Tennessee Titans on September 11, The Athletic’s Dan Duggan tweeted, “Giants center Jon Feliciano was playing with a heavy heart today. He told me that his 1-year-old nephew drowned yesterday. He got the heartbreaking news when the team flight landed in Tennessee yesterday. ‘I’ve been struggling since,’ Feliciano said.

Fans across the league sent well wishes to Feliciano and his family. One person tweeted, “Damn! @MongoFeliciano prayers goes out to you and your family! You won it for your nephew today. He is proud of his uncle!🙏🏽🙏🏽,” while another person wrote, “That is awful. I wish I could express it better than that.”

Other people were impressed he was still able to play. While the Giants’ offensive line struggled against the Titans’ defense, allowing quarterback Daniel Jones to get sacked five times for a total loss of 32 yards, Feliciano helped clear the way for Saquan Barkley’s 68-yarder in the third quarter, and the running back’s four-yard touchdown and two-point conversion in the fourth.

“Hard to comprehend how a person can perform under those circumstances,” one person tweeted, while one man wrote, “Oh my god… props to him for playing man that’s rough as hell wishing him the best.”

Feliciano is married to his wife, Shannon, with whom he shares two children. He’s the son of parents Alica and Rafael Sr., who divorced when Feliciano was 10 years old, per The Buffalo News. His other brother is Rafael Feliciano, and his younger brother is Chris Feliciano.

Bills’ Offensive Coordinator Gave Giants Brian Daboll Props After the Giants Win

Giants head coach Brian Daboll, the Bills’ former beloved offensive coordinator, was celebrated for bringing the bold decisions he made to help the Giants win their season-opener, especially going for that two-point conversion.

Barkley gave Daboll major credit while speaking to reporters after the game, “I saw him put up the two-sign, and we kind of made eye contact, and he gave me that look, and I knew what the play was gonna be. He gave me that look and I kind of looked back at him and said, ‘F-yeah.'”

Brian Daboll: Leader of men. pic.twitter.com/W4e0qJFpNy — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) September 11, 2022

When Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey addressed the media on Monday, September 12, he was not at all surprised that Daboll shined in his head coaching debut, or that he went viral for his postgame locker room dance moves.

“He’s awesome, he’s energy, and he loves his players,” Dorsey said. “He’s awesome. I think you saw that at the end of the game. I think he did a great job. It looked like a Brian Daboll-coached team playing fast and physical.”

While Dorsey admitted he wasn’t able to watch the game live, as he doesn’t have the NFL Sunday Ticket, the coach will be studying film of the matchup in depth this week, as the Bills’ next tilt is against the Titans on Monday Night Football.

The Giants’ Roster Is Filled With Former Bills Staff & Players

After former Bills executive Joe Schoen became the Giants’ general manager, and Daboll was named head coach, Buffalo’s former offensive line coach Bobby Johnson followed them to New York, as did several players, including Feliciano and quarterback Davis Webb. While Webb missed out on becoming Davis’ official backup, that role went to another former Bills player, Tyrod Taylor.

Late in the preseason, the Giants scooped up the Bills’ recently cut cornerbacks Olaijah Griffin and Nick McCloud, along with Jack Anderson, Buffalo’s seventh-round pick from the 2021 draft.