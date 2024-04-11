Former Bills Veteran Posts Message After Bolting to Sign With Giants

The Buffalo Bills lost another free agent to the New York Giants on Thursday, April 11.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport broke the news that Jordan Phillips was joining Giants head coach Brian Daboll, former Bills offensive coordinator, in the Meadowlands. “A deal in the works for some time,” Rapoport noted. “NYG adds a key piece to their D-line prior to the draft.”

Phillips, who became a fan-favorite in Buffalo, played for the Bills for a total of four seasons. The defensive tackle, who signed a one-year, $3 million contract with Buffalo last offseason, posted a farewell message to Bills Mafia following his departure.

The 31-year-old posted on Instagram, “Till next time Buffalo I love you more than you’ll ever know!”

The comments section flooded with messages. Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard wrote, “OG!! Appreciate everything bro! 🙏🏽🖤.” Defensive end Greg Rousseau posted, “Big 97🤞🏾.” One fan wrote, “Damn man. We miss you already. Best of luck and please find your way back. Even just to tailgate.” Former Bills legend Thurman Thomas added, “Appreciate you Big fella..❤️🙏🏾”

Former Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who now plays for the Giants wrote, “SEE YOU SOON 😁.” Phillips will join numerous former Bills in the Giants locker room including Devin Singletary, Isaiah Hodgins, and Boogie Basham.

Former Bills DT Jordan Phillips Underwent Surprise Season-Ending Surgery in 2023



During the Bills’ 31-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15, Phillips recorded one pass defensed, one sack, one quarterback hit, and one tackle for a loss before injuring his wrist.

The veteran left the matchup in the second half and didn’t return. Speaking to reporters on December 18, Bills head coach Sean McDermott revealed Phillips underwent surgery immediately after the game. “We’ll know more as we continue here the next couple of days,” McDermott said of Phillips, noting he’s considered week-to-week. However, Phillips never returned to the lineup.

The former second-round pick from the 2015 NFL draft spent part of training camp on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing surgery on his rotator cuff, per WIVB. But he was good to go once the season started and took over the starting role after DaQuan Jones went down in Week 5.

In 14 games and 9 starts last season, Phillips recorded 15 total tackles, 5 quarterback hits, and 2.5 sacks. His best season with the Bills was in 2019 when he tallied 31 total tackles, 16 quarterback hits, and. 9.5 sacks.

The Bills Signed Former Chargers DT Austin Johnson

After the Bills re-signed Jones to a two-year, $16 million contract, the veteran was the first to announce that Buffalo was signing Austin Johnson, formerly of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Johnson, who was teammates with Jones at Penn State and later with the Titans, signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with Buffalo. While Bills Mafia will miss Phillips, Johnson is seen as an upgrade.

WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio posted, “DT was a huge concern for the Bills heading into the offseason. The only players they had under contract for 2024 were Ed Oliver and Eli Ankou… Still work to be done as far as numbers, but this looks so much better.” Capaccio noted of Johnson, “He can play NT or even DE in a 3-4, but is a DT in a 4-3. So he gives some versatility to kick outside if the Bills want to run an odd front.”

Over the past two seasons, Johnson appeared in and started 25 games. He recorded 69 total tackles, 3 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 sack. During the 6-foot-4 314-pounder’s two-year tenure with the Giants, he appeared in 33 games and made 17 starts. The 29-year-old registered 90 total tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 passes defensed, and 4.5 sacks.