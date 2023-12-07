Bills Veteran Sounds Off on Eagles Star Jason Kelce’s ‘Crazy’ Complaint

While the Buffalo Bills prepare for their upcoming matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips wanted to clear the air from an incident in Week 12.

Following the Bills’ 37-34 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, center Jason Kelce accused Phillips of intentionally trying to hurt Eagles guard Cam Jurgens. In an attempt to block the Eagles’ infamous “Tush Push,” Phillips jumped early and knocked Jurgens over.

Kelce told the WIP Morning Show on November 29, “I thought it was b******* at the time. I really did. I said so to the official on the field. I said, ‘I’ve been running that play a lot of years. I’ve seen people jump offsides. He made zero effort to stop after he jumped offsides.’ He purposely tried to hurt Cam Jurgens. I thought it should have been a personal foul and I think he should be fined for that play.”

Jason Kelce on the second play in this video, where Jordan Phillips goes after Cam Jurgens: “I thought it was bull s**t at the time…He purposely tried to hurt Cam Jurgens…I think he should be fined for that play.” pic.twitter.com/Lh8El3SQpD — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) November 29, 2023

“I thought that play, in particular, was an absolute disgrace that the NFL should not allow. I really do,” Kelce noted. “And I don’t know Jordan Phillips. He might be the best guy in the world, but that, in my opinion, the NFL needs to do something about.”

Jordan Phillips responded to Jason Kelce accusations Phillips was trying to injure on Tush Push offside. Phillips thinks Kelce has no right to accuse others of playing dirty. "He dives at knees every (Tush Push)…

You can dish it out, but can't take it? That's soft."#Bills pic.twitter.com/OuSVFMfZvy — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 6, 2023

Speaking to WROC-TV on Wednesday, December 6, Phillips clapped back at Kelce’s comments. “You look at the Tush Push, he dives at somebody’s knees every play and tries to roll ’em up. So for him to speak on someone being dirty, I don’t think he has any right or means to call for a fine when he does a whole bunch of stuff. I just think that’s kinda crazy for him to even mention a fine.”

“You can dish it out obviously, but you can’t take it? That’s just soft.”

Jordan Phillips Slammed Jason Kelce’s Amplified Voice From Being ‘On His Brother’s Podcast’

Phillips was not flagged for unnecessary roughness nor was he fined. The 6-foot-6 defensive tackle explained, “I’m 335 pounds, how am I going to stop regardless? How do I know that the ball wasn’t going? After I saw him move, I put my eyes on him and I’m gonna go. Even if they would’ve got the play off, it’s just either them hitting them or us hitting them.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio shared a similar sentiment last week. “Kelce’s complaint highlights the potential impact of a defense essentially fighting fire with fire, when it comes to the brute-force violence the Eagles deploy by digging in and blasting the entire defense backward, with other offensive players shoving quarterback Jalen Hurts from behind.”

The nine-year veteran also expressed frustrated that Kelce’s complaint got so much attention. While the five-time First-Team All-Pro center has become a media darling via his “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Chiefs star Travis Kelce, Phillips doesn’t care.

“He is a well-respected guy around the league for whatever reason,” Phillips said. “And now, suddenly he has a voice because he’s on his brother’s podcast and whatnot. So, he thinks he can use it. But the way he’s using his voice doesn’t make any sense.”

The Bills are Looking to Bounce Back Against the Chiefs in Week 14

Following the bye, Phillips and the Bills (6-6) will face Kelce’s brother’s team. On Sunday, December 10, Buffalo will take on the Chiefs (8-4) at Arrowhead Stadium.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Bills quarterback Josh Allen sounded refreshed and ready for the challenge. Sitting in 11th place in the AFC, the Bills’ defeating their conference rival will give the team’s postseason hopes a huge boost.

“We understand what’s in front of us and what situation we’re in,” Allen told reporters. “But we have a lot of guys in this locker rom that are very excited to be back and a very, very good feel in this locker room right now for what we need to do.”