Former Bills Safety’s Wife Posts 5-Word Message After Signing With Rival

The Buffalo Bills took an axe to their roster last week, cutting several key veterans. The departure of safety Jordan Poyer marked one of the toughest goodbyes for Bills Mafia.

However, Poyer didn’t remain jobless for long. On Tuesday, March 12, ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news that Poyer was joining the Bills’ AFC East rival, the Miami Dolphins.

The switch doesn’t come as a huge surprise since Poyer has a home in Southern Florida. The Dolphins also showed interest in the 32-year-old veteran before he re-signed with the Bills last year.

One person who’s thrilled to see Poyer land with the Dolphins is his wife, Rachel Bush. Immediately after the news broke, she shared a brief message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“FINS UP WE ARE HOME !! 🐬🩵,” Bush posted.

During the 2023 season, Poyer, who turns 33 in April, registered 100 total tackles and 1 forced fumble. It marked the first season he didn’t record an interception since 2016. With fellow veteran safety Micah Hyde mulling retirement, most analysts assumed the Bills would retain Poyer, keeping one-half of the All-Pro tandem intact.

Poyer, who’s played for the Bills since 2017, still had one year left on the $12.5 million contract he signed last offseason. However, the Bills released him in a cap-saving move. By cutting Poyer, the Bills saved $5.72 million against the 2024 salary cap with a dead money charge of $2 million.”

After Poyer was released, Bush sent a message to Bills Mafia. “So much to say about our time spent in Buffalo,” she posted, “Can’t find the words just yet. Thank you all. So many memories made over the years. Grateful for it all (you all!) ❤️💙.”

Jordan Poyer Called Joining the Dolphins a ‘Perfect Fit’

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe spoke to Poyer after he agreed to terms with the Dolphins. “I’m coming home,” Poyer told Wolfe. “I live about 35 minutes from there. I’ve been wanting to come to Florida for a long time. I have had a lot of respect for [Dolphins head] coach [Mike] McDaniel and his team for a long time and it feels right.”

The financial terms for Poyer’s contract were not immediately revealed, which typically means it’s not a huge deal. According to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques, Poyer’s one-year deal is worth $2 million.

Poyer confirmed, “It’s not a crazy amount of money in terms of his contract,” but he’s content. “I have a lot of respect for guys on the team and I think I’m going to be a perfect fit there in Miami.”

Bush revealed on her Instagram Stories that the couple’s daughter, Aliyah, was also hoping he’d land in Miami. “Aliyah only had one place she wanted to sign,” she wrote over a picture with the Dolphins mascot. “Guess where.”

Analysts Had Strongly Mixed Reactions to Jordan Poyer’s $2 Million Contract With the Dolphins

Poyer agreeing to little more than a veteran’s minimum contract sparked a debate on X. “Talking Buffalo” host Patrick Moran posted, “That’s a we’re not even guaranteeing you’re gonna make the roster contract.”

USA Today’s Art Stapleton posted, “Screams ‘prove it’ for Poyer. Also speaks to what I heard earlier today that, turning 33 next month, there are questions about how much he has left. Dolphins have a stud to play next to him. Might be his best chance to show he can still go.”

However, Poyer might’ve taken a hometown discount to remain in Florida. Before re-signing with Buffalo last year, he spoke about wanting to go to a state with lower taxes and more sunshine. He’s also close friends with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Pro Football Focus’ Ryan Smith posted, “Very clear Poyer wanted to be in Miami with a deal like this. [Jevon] Holland & Poyer is quite the safety duo. Great deal for the Dolphins.”