Bills All-Pro Safety’s Wife’s Message on Canceled Event Causes a Stir

After Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer announced the cancelation of his Celebrity Open golf tournament, which was scheduled to take place at Trump National Doral on July 10, his wife, Rachel Bush, broke her silence on the controversial matter in a series of tweets.

Poyer explained in an Instagram Post shared on Saturday, June 24 that the tournament had to be canceled after the ECMC Foundation, whom he described a “big sponsor,” was forced to pull out. “Unfortunately, the location of the event led to a few sponsors and golfers withdrawing at the last minute due to external pressures,” the All-Pro safety wrote.

However, ECMC Foundation’s executive director Susan Gonzalez told The Buffalo News they were only a “beneficiary” of the event. “Although the Foundation was not a sponsor, we have had an excellent partnership with Jordan and we respect his decision to cancel his tournament. We hope he will consider supporting us in his future events.”

On Sunday, June 25, Bush fought back against the narrative it was Poyer who pulled the plug, and announced there would be no location change when the tournament is rescheduled for next year.

Bush tweeted, “Let’s be very clear. Jordan did not cancel his event. We will always stand proudly with our beliefs and hold true to them. Publicly. And we can easily spend our own money to fund the tournament. It wasn’t about that. Tournament will be at same spot next year. Trump’s course.”

The event was cancelled due to the arrogance of others, and then backing out last minute leaving us in a difficult spot to make everything happen properly. Especially while we are on a family vacation.. We want it to be great and next year it will be outstanding! Thank you! https://t.co/ymRYEJhNMn — Rachel (@Rachel__Bush) June 26, 2023

“The event was cancelled due to the arrogance of others, and then backing out last minute leaving us in a difficult spot to make everything happen properly,” Bush continued. Especially while we are on a family vacation.. We want it to be great and next year it will be outstanding! Thank you!

“And huge thank you to Trump & all the amazing sponsors (literally so many!!) that offered to sponsor the tournament. We appreciate you all! As well as the fans and supporters! Right left whatever hopefully next year we can all come together for a good cause! Location aside..love!”

Fans Had Strongly Mixed Reactions to Rachel Bush’s Tweets



Bush’s tweets received a divided response from followers on Twitter. One fan tweeted, “He literally said that he’s cancelling it. It was cancelled. Jordan cancelled it. It was cancelled. Believe what you want, but he cancelled it.”

In light of Trump being found liable by a jury in May for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll, per AP News, and becoming the first former president to face federal criminal charges, as reported by FOX News earlier this month, many people struggled to get on board.

One person wrote, “Sad to hear you are supporting that criminal,” while a Bills fan responded, “Can’t really back you on this one. Donald Trump is a sex offender. The fact that anyone is doing anything to line his pockets is just so far beyond me.”

However, others were hoping more people could separate Trump from the event and offered the Instagram model strong support. Avalon Sports wrote in an official statement regarding the Celebrity Open that they were “sadly surprised by the negative comments by some individuals trying to make this a political battle and continue to divide our community.”

Official statement in regards to the Jordan Poyer Celebrity Open. pic.twitter.com/PArCYapYHT — Avalon Sports (@GroupAvalon) June 24, 2023

One man tweeted, “Its his charity and im happy hes running it his way. Screw the haters,” while another Bills fan responded, “Would love to play / vacation / support you guys. Sorry you guys have to deal with the politics of it.”

This isn’t the first time Trump’s golf courses and properties have faced controversy. New York Post‘s Jesse O’Neill wrote, “New York City canceled his contract to run the Ferry Point Golf Course in the Bronx after the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the Capitol. A judge later ruled the maneuver was illegal. A Saudi Arabian-funded tournament at Trump’s National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey also has been the site of protests by survivors and family members of the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks.”

Jordan Poyer Received Supports From His Bills Teammates on Instagram

The veteran safety said of the cancelation on Saturday, “Am I stressed about it? Not even the slightest bit Am I upset about it? A little, but I’m not even upset about the tournament being canceled. I’m upset about this is where we are in America.”

Poyer, 32, whose decision to re-sign with Buffalo this offseason came as a major surprise, received support from several of his teammates amid the controversy. Bills quarterback Josh Allen wrote in the comments section, “Love you brother,” while wide receiver Gabe Davis added, “Those who mind don’t matter, and those who matter don’t mind🤷🏽‍♂️.. Be You🙏🏽💪🏽.”

Bush wrote, “My ❤️! I love that you are capable to put it all aside. The political sides..the nonsense… and just be a blessing to so many! Wish more could do the same! Continue to be a light ✨💫. Micah Hyde’s wife Amanda wrote, “@rachelbush We love y’all so much and are so proud of you guys! That energy✨Count 23 in for next year. 🤍.”