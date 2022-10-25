Bills QB Josh Allen & Girlfriend Host Epic Halloween Party [PHOTOS]

The Buffalo Bills (5-1) enjoyed their bye in Week 7 and to cap off the break, quarterback Josh Allen and his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, hosted an epic Halloween party at The Bank in East Aurora for the whole team. Photos from the event hit both Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday, October 25, which showed off everyone’s costumes.

Allen and Williams went with a Roarin’ 20s costume for their Halloween bash on Monday night. The Wyoming alum rocked a mustache and a black tuxedo while Williams looked stunning in a blonde wig, satin gloves, and a baby blue fur shawl.

Thanks to Halloween, Josh Allen’s mustache has made a triumphant return. (📸: Brittwilll – IG) pic.twitter.com/Yz0BvrUFiL — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) October 25, 2022

Gabe Davis attended the party, as did Bills wide receiver Tanner Gentry and his wife, Kaytlyn, who dressed up as Storm and Forge from X-Men. Team captain Taiwan Jones went full pimp with a pinstripe suit, top hat, and cigar, while Jordan Poyer and his wife, Rachel Bush, went as race car drivers.

Offensive lineman Spencer Brown went as the killer from the Saw movies while running back Zack Moss and his wife Jess dressed up as nerds. Pro Bowler Dion Dawkins and his wife Daiyaana went as Mortal Kombat characters while Safety Micah Hyde and his wife Amanda were incredibly impressive as Frankenstein and his bride.

Cornerback Dane Jackson dressed up as a killer scarecrow while rookie Khalil Shakir and his girlfriend dressed up as Barney and Wilma from The Flintstones. Veteran receiver Isaiah Hodgins and his wife Maya rocked SWAT team outfits.

Next Up, The Bills Face the Green Bay Packers on ‘Sunday Night Football’

Buffalo went into their bye week fresh off their 24-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, and following the break, will face quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

While Allen vs. Rodgers, a four-time MVP, sounded like a marquee matchup during the preseason, the Packers are in the midst of a three-game losing streak and were just defeated by one of the worst teams in the league, the Washington Commanders, in Week 7. Green Bay failed to convert a single third or fourth down against Washington while Rodgers averaged just 3.3 yards on complete passes on Sunday, October 23.

I bet @SNFonNBC was super pumped to get Bill-Packers/Allen-Rodgers in primetime. Today, perhaps less so with #GoPackGo laying 🥚🥚🥚 in recent weeks. https://t.co/fPUzP38d5g — Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) October 24, 2022

Before the Packers lost to backup quaretberk Taylor Heinicke and the Commanders, the Bills were deemed 8.5-point favorites to beat Green Bay in Week 8. After the Packers’ embarrassing defeat, those odds jumped to 10.5 points.

According to VSinLive‘s Ben Fawkes, this is the first time that Rodgers has been a double-digit underdog during his entire career. WGR 550 host Joe DiBiase tweeted out another sobering stat: “Reminder that the Green Bay Packers have never won in Buffalo. The Bills are 6-0 all-time at home vs Green Bay dating back to 1979.”

Allen Is Not Sleeping on Green Bay

Josh Allen has scrambled eight times on third and fourth downs. He's converted first downs on all eight tries.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/WsVonhZB1j — Football Outsiders (@fboutsiders) October 24, 2022

Allen entered the bye week with a 92.9 career passer rating, the best in Bills history, and a total of 19 touchdowns, a new franchise record through the first six games, per the team’s official website.

Even though the bulk of NFL analysts predict the Bills vs. Packers game will be a blowout, as the Bills also have the No. 1 defense in the league, Allen made it clear that he takes each week’s opponent seriously, no matter their record or stats.

“We’re just trying to be playoff caliber and it’s the standard that coach McDermott sets, Allen said after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6. “Every game is big in the NFL. It doesn’t matter if you’re playing a team that’s 4-1 or 1-4. Any given Sunday, Monday or Thursday any team can win when you’re on the field. These guys are professional football players for a reason. Everybody’s good. So yeah, it’s on to the next one again. We’ve got to turn our attention towards the next week.”