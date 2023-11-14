Bills QB Josh Allen Delivers 7-Word Reaction on Stunning Loss to Broncos

There are few, if any, positive things to say about the Buffalo Bills offensive performance against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen had his statistically worst game of the season. He completed 57.7% of his passes for 177 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, along with four carries for 13 yards and a rushing score. The offense as a whole committed four turnovers.

For the first time in Allen’s career, he’s thrown six interceptions in six straight games. After two more picks against Denver, he leads the league with 11 interceptions.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Josh Allen gave a short answer on what went wrong. “It sucks. A lot of bad football,” he said.

The Bills’ defense, held together by scotch tape and glue, kept the game competitive. However, having 12 players on the field when Denver’s Will Lutz missed a 41-yard field goal with four seconds left in the game was embarrassing. Lutz was given another chance, and drilled a 36-yarder as the clock expired. The Bills lost 22-24.

As for having too many men on the field at the end of the game, “It sucks,” Josh Allen said. “But we shouldn’t have been in that position in the first place.”

The Bills are now 5-5 and their playoff hopes are disappearing. With this loss, Buffalo’s chances of making it to the postseason dropped to 33% according to ESPN.

However, Josh Allen hasn’t given up hope. “I’m still confident,” he said. “But it’s no secret the tock is clicking. We’ve got to act with some urgency now.” As for why he’s still confident, “We’ve done it before.”

Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott Said, ‘I’m Not Real Happy Right Now’

Bills head coach Sean McDermott was asked during his postgame presser if a “drastic” change needs to happen after tonight’s loss.

“I think I need a little bit of time here just after the game to assess that,” he said. “Obviously, I’m not real happy right now so I’ll evaluate that over the next 24 hours here and see where it takes us.”

As for Josh Allen’s performance, “I think he’s played well at times and then at times he hasn’t and you can’t turn the ball over. So, we’ve got to figure that out.”

When asked if his confidence level in Ken Dorsey was waning, “I’m confident,” McDermott said of the Bills offensive coordinator. “But I believe we can be better at the same time.”

McDermott used the word “inexcusable” for having 12 men on the field at the end, noting they’ve practiced that exact play several times this week.

Bills RB James Cook & WR Gave Davis Declined Postgame Interviews

Allen wasn’t the only offensive player struggling against the Broncos on Monday Night Football. James Cook fumbled on the very first play of the game. The team’s No. 1 running back was subsequently benched and wasn’t seen again until midway through the second quarter.

Cook nearly fumbled again with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter, but the ball bounced and he recovered it. He finished the game with 12 carries for 109 yards.

After the game, Cook declined to speak to reporters, The Buffalo News’ Jay Skurski posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Wide receiver Gabe Davis, whose dropped ball led to Allen’s first interception of the game, also skipped addressing the media.

Davis, who recorded zero catches last week during Buffalo’s 24-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, recorded two receptions for 56 yards against the Broncos.