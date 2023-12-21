Bills QB Josh Allen’s Christmas Gift Makes Fans Nervous [VIDEO]

Before the Buffalo Bills head out west for their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-9), a section of the team gave quarterback Josh Allen a Christmas gift.

Allen rode his new Polaris ATV into practice on Thursday, December 21. The Sportsman 570 four-wheeler, appears to be the Ride Command model, which has starting cost of $12,399, per the Polaris website.

The ATV was a present from his offensive line, tight ends, and backup quarterback Kyle Allen, ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. While Allen is having a blast recklessly driving his new ride into practice, the video made fans nervous.

Based on the voice shouting, “Park that right now!” in the video, people inside Orchard Park also want their $258 million franchise star to be more careful.

So, Josh Allen got his Christmas present from the offensive line and tight ends. C Mitch Morse was behind the idea for the gift (and Kyle Allen involved as well) pic.twitter.com/sBf3aOIvJY — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) December 21, 2023

One fan responded, “Ha that’s cool. Now get off Josh. Get off now.” Another person commented, “Why did I think that this video would end with someone losing a foot like the Christmas Party episode of “Mad Men”? Because I’m a #BillsMafia fan that’s why.”

One man posted, “Great. Garage it for the ten years.” Even a Miami Dolphins fan commented, “thats cool ngl, but idk if its the greatest of ideas 😅.”

Josh Allen Joked About the Rising Cost of His Christmas Gifts

It’s not yet known what the 27-year-old quarterback gifted his o-line this year, but considering how well they’ve protected him this season, it should be good. “He’s on track to take the fewest sacks of his career (19 through 14 games),” RochesterFirst.com reported.

Allen joked that this year’s gift will make a dent in his bank account. “It’s getting a little crazy now, so I gotta, I think I started off too strong,” he said. “I think I should have continued to casually build my way up, but they deserve it.”

Josh Allen gave out his Christmas gifts to his offensive linemen today it appears. Rodger Saffold posted a picture on his IG of the custom #Bills scooters. pic.twitter.com/Rcph9tbLJ1 — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) December 21, 2022

Last year, Allen gifted his offensive line personalized scooters. Each scooter was decked out in the Bills’ colors and featured the player’s jersey number on the footboard. The base price for each PHAT Rides scooter is $2,995. But with adding accessories, personalized stripes, custom seat piping, and the option for the scooter to go up to 28 miles per hour, the cost jumps to approximately $3,664 per scooter.

The Bills are Not Sleeping on the Chargers in Week 16



After embarrassing the Dallas Cowboys 31-10 last week, the Bills are looking to keep that momentum going. The Chargers are being led a by backup quarterback Easton Stick and recently fired their head coach and general manager after losing 63-21 to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15.

While the Bills are double-digit favorites to defeat Los Angeles, Bills head coach Sean McDermott isn’t taking any chances. With a new interim head coach, Giff Smith, it’s difficult to predict the Chargers plan of attack.

“There are going to be a lot of unknowns when we head out there,” McDermott said. “So, we’ve got to make sure again, that we are playing good team football, we’re all disciplined the way we need to be disciplined, and focused where we need to be focused. And I think that’s a big part of the challenge this week.”

Bills center Mitch Morse told reporters, “We understand the competitive edge is going to be about who shows up and outcompetes the other. We saw it happen with the Raiders. The week after [former head coach Mike] McDaniels left, the Raiders were on fire. We are expecting them to be fired up.”

Sitting in 9th place in the AFC, a win over the Chargers gives Buffalo a 76% of making the postseason, according to The New York Times playoff stimulator. If they lose, their chances drop to 36%.