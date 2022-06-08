Video of Bills QB Josh Allen’s ‘Elite’ Dance Moves Goes Viral

While there’s no doubting that Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, the jury’s still out on his dance moves.

Allen was clearly enjoying himself during the final week of OTAs (organized team activities) on Tuesday, June 5, and in between throws, let loose with a brief dance break. The Bills’ official Twitter account posted a clip of the 26-year-old dancing, as did the team’s official Instagram account, and the video quickly went viral, racking up hundreds of thousands of views.

The reaction from fans, analysts, and Allen’s teammates was hilarious. Fox Sports’ NFL account tweeted, “It’s the flick of the wrist at the end for us 😂,” while Bills’ return specialist Taiwan Jones simply commented on Instagram, “😂😂😂.”

While many fans compared Allen’s dance moves to “The Carlton,” most members of Bills Mafia love the quarterback too much to truly critize him. “When you play like Josh Allen, every dance move is elite 🕺🏾,” a fan tweeted, while one woman wrote, “How can this not make you smile? Watching this guy loving life makes me happy, I’m happy for him.”

One fan offered Allen some advice on the Bills’ Instagram post. He commented, “Love him but PLEASE have Diggs work on some dance moves for QB1!”

Allen Thew With ‘Picture Perfect’ Accuracy in Practice

Fun dance breaks aside, Allen looked incredible in practice, according to The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia. While the former No. 7 overall pick from the 2018 NFL Draft “has graduated well past a great practice being extremely notable,” Buscaglia noted, he looked “excellent during both 7-on-7s and team drills.”

“On one of his first competitive throws, Allen launched a deep route to second-year receiver Marquez Stevenson down the sideline. Stevenson was in heavy coverage, and the accuracy on the play was picture perfect in how Allen placed it just past cornerback Kaiir Elam and over the shoulder of Stevenson,” Buscaglia wrote.

He “was accurate and putting his receivers in position for yards after the catch. Rather than just settling for the underneath routes, he routinely worked his way into the intermediate-to-deep throws and found his top targets regardless of coverage.”

Josh Allen, Case Keenum, and Matt Barkley throwing some seam routes. pic.twitter.com/1H9ZYmVW1X — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) June 7, 2022

Based on Buscaglia’s report, it seems Allen is doing exactly what he said he wanted to do for the 2022 NFL season, which was to improve his technique when to comes to ball placement.

“I think, myself especially, making sure I’m on time, making the right reads, and giving our guys good enough balls to get some more [yards after the catch],” Allen told Ryan Talbot for an April 21 story on Syracuse.com.

“That’s one thing I think, on offense, run after catch was wasn’t very high last year. But again, that’s me putting the ball where it needs to be and allow our guys to catch in a good position to make a run after the catch.”

Allen Is ‘MVP Material, There’s No Doubt About It’

Heading into the 2022 NFL season, Pro Football Network‘s Dalton Miller listed Allen as the No. 2 overall quarterback in the league, just behind Kansas City Chiefs starter Patrick Mahomes.

“The scariest part about Allen is that he’s not done progressing as a passer yet,” Dalton surmised. “He still has days where things aren’t always clicking. That means he hasn’t yet hit his ceiling, which as Michael Jordan would poetically say, ‘is the roof.’ Could Allen overtake Mahomes on this list of top NFL quarterbacks by the end of 2022?”

CBS Sports‘ Cody Benjamin ranked Allen as the second-best quarterback in the AFC, once again, just behind Mahomes, while also noting that the Bills quarterback is “MVP material, there’s no doubt about it.”

Benjamin wrote, “His rapid ascent has been so notable that it’ll be disappointing in Buffalo if his Bills don’t reach a Super Bowl within a year or two.”

