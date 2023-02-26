Bills QB Josh Allen Reacts to Former Backup’s New Job With Broncos

After it was announced that former Buffalo Bills backup quarterback Davis Webb was retiring to become the new quarterbacs coach from the Denver Broncos, the 28-year-old shared a heartfelt message to the various teams he’s played for throughout his football career.

Webb posted a mini-album photos on Instagram and wrote in part, “From my first year playing at the age of 13 to my last at 27. I’m so thankful for the lifelong friendships that this game has created. From Coaches, Front Office Staffs, Trainers, Strength Staffs, Equipment Staffs, Kitchen Staffs, Media Staffs, Fans, and most importantly, My Teammates. 15 Years of playing Quarterback. Thank you all for the memories. Keller High School, Prosper High School, Texas Tech, Cal, New York Giants, New York Jets, and the Buffalo Bills. I loved every stop. Thank you all for making my playing career absolutely fulfilling…

“If you know me, you know this is what I’ve always wanted to do in my heart. Excited to join the Denver Broncos as the QB Coach. Thank You all for the wonderful memories. No more Cleats, but a lot 1/4 zips incoming. Thank You.”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was thrilled for his former teammate, who was offered the opportunity to become the quarterbacks coach in Buffalo last year after Brian Daboll left to become the head coach of the New York Giants and Ken Dorsey was promoted to offensive coordinator. “Yessir!!” Allen wrote on Webb’s Instagram post, and several other Bills players also chimed in.

“Quarter zip KING !!! Congrats bro,” Stefon Diggs commented, while A.J. Klein wrote, “Let’s f****** go!!!!” Former Bills backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky wrote, “Congrats brotha!”

Several Current & Former NFL Players Ripped Webb’s New Job on Twitter

Webb’s Instagram post was filled with well-wishes on his new journey ahead, but the reaction on Twitter was strongly mixed. While the fact that Webb is six years younger than Broncos’ starting quarterback Russell Wilson, 34, garnered a lot of attention, several current and former NFL players couldn’t help but feel jealous that the former third-string quarterback was getting such a plum job working under the Bronco’s new head coach, Sean Payton instantly after retirement

Former NFL safety Darius Butler tweeted, Must be nice!” while cornerback Chris Harris, who helped the Broncos with Super Bowl 50, wrote, “😂😂 I better be a hired D coordinator once i’m done that boy got on fast.”

Former NFL safety Ryan Clark tweeted, “Webb must be a fricking back up quarterbacking Genius! Dude walks off the field from being a very bad back up to coaching Russell Wilson. Um.. ok.” After receiving some backlash for his comment, “I was a 13 year pro, 11 year starter, Super Bowl Champion, and pro bowler. Not a 28 year old career back up,” Clark replied. “It’s just very interesting and I’m wondering what it is about him in particular that has ignited this interest.”

Other people couldn’t help but comment that Webb has his work cut out after Wilson, the Broncos’ $245 million starter, had one of the worst seasons of his career, leading Denver to a 5-12 record. While the exact schedule for the 2023 NFL season has not yet been released, the Bills are slated to face the Broncos at home in Orchard Park.

Daboll Praised Webb for His Work with Allen

One person who’s not surprised by Webb’s huge opportunity is the NFL’s 2022 Coach of the Year award winner, Daboll. Last year, he praised Webb as a mentor, calling him “the best teammate I’ve ever seen,” per NJ.com.

“He’s unbelievable with his teammates in terms of off the field, studying,” Daboll said. “He would meet with Josh every Friday night and go through our call sheet and organize it. (He’s a) great sounding board and a really good competitor.”

Being the son of a high school football coach, jumping into that role seemed like a natural progression for Webb. He told Syrcase.com that unlike most players, he loves being at the facility all day and night.

“Coaches are up there game planning. I try to sneak up there and steal any minutes I can get with them,” Webb said. “Stop by and give Shea (Tierney) a little mental break and hang with him a little bit.”