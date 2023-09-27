Bills QB Josh Allen Reacts to Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins’ Comment

The Buffalo Bills (2-1) are riding high following their 37-3 win over the Washington Commanders, but their Week 4 matchup against the undefeated Miami Dolphins (3-0) will be a true test of their talent.

Following Miami’s historic 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 3, Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who’s gotten into several scuffles with quarterback Josh Allen over the years, said the two rivals are actually great friends.

“That’s my guy. I love Josh,” Wilkins told reporters on September 25. “We’re cool, we’re tight. But no, he’s a heck of a competitor. I love playing against him. He definitely brings the best out of you as a defense, as an individual.

“His resume speaks for itself. But definitely a heck of a player and we’re going to have to be on it this week as a defense and as a team because they’re a really good team and they play tough and we know them, they know us. There’s no secrets. Just have to go out there and ball, compete, and may the best man win.”

During a press conference on Wednesday, September 27, Allen was asked about Wilkins’ comments and set the record straight on their relationship.

Josh Allen mixing it up with Christian Wilkins after the failed 2-point conversation. Gotta love the long wave goodbye 👋 👋 #Bills pic.twitter.com/MPEyDEfrcs — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) October 31, 2021

“I do love playing against him,” Allen said with a laugh, but “in terms of tightness, we don’t really talk all that much. But I do respect his game… We do get a little chippy, but that’s a part of the game… When you’re playing against guys you can chirp with and then show respect after the game, that’s what football is all about.

“To go against individual rivals and have that type of vibe with some of the guys, it makes you want to get out of your seat but at the same time, stay as level as possible and focus what I need to focus on.”

So while Allen and Wilkins aren’t besties, the Wyoming alum would like to see him get paid. The former first-round pick from the 2019 NFL draft did a two week hold-in to jumpstart contract extension talks, but the two sides weren’t able to come to an agreement before the season started, ESPN reported on August 29.

“I thought they were going to pay him this offseason and he deserves to get paid because he brings a lot of juice to that offense and defense,” Allen said. “When I say offense, it’s because when they score he’s one of the first guys out there celebrating… he’s a big driving factor for that team in the success they’ve had since he’s been there.”

Mitch Morse Defended Josh Allen Against Christian Wilkins in the Playoffs

While there’s a lot of history between these two AFC East rivals, the last time the Dolphins traveled to Buffalo, they were eliminated from the playoffs in a 34-31 defeat.

With emotions running high in the second quarter, Allen threw a deep interception to Dolphins’ cornerback Xavien Howard, after which the 27-year-old superstar got into a shoving match with Wilkins. After some back and forth, Bills center Mitch Morse charged in to defend Allen and drove the 6-foot-4, 310-pound Dolphins’ tackle to the ground, a bold move that caught the attention of his wife, Caitlin Morse, who was in attendance at Highmark Stadium for the Wild Card game.

Mrs. Morse posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “I wonder if he would defend my honor the way he defends Josh? 🤣🤣.”

I wonder if he would defend my honor the way he defends Josh? 🤣🤣 https://t.co/ubE5dhNnJN — Caitlin Morse (@cwils15) January 15, 2023

During the postgame press conference, Morse addressed the Allen/Wilkins scuffle. WKBW Sports Director Matthew Bové post, “Morse says he’s never been that fired up on a football field. Said he and Wilkins talked after the game. Said it was just a competitive moment.”

As for blindly jumping in to defend Allen, “That’s your guy, that’s your quarterback. You just want to be there for him,” Morse said.

Tua Tagovailoa Said He Has a ‘Lot of Respect’ for Josh Allen

#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa told reporters today that he hasn't enjoyed playing football this much since his college days at Alabama. pic.twitter.com/hgwQCBHzEM — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 27, 2023



Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who tallied 309 yards and four touchdowns despite only playing one snap in the fourth quarter against the Broncos, only had nice things say about Allen ahead of their Week 4 showdown.

“I’ve talked to Josh a couple times. He’s a good guy,” Tagovailoa said, per ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. “Josh is a big guy, Josh is huge. He has a strong arm, he solidified himself in the league pretty early on… I’ve got a lot of respect for Josh.”

Both quarterbacks are firmly in the running to become this year’s MVP. Thus far this season, Tagovailoa has completed 71.3% of his passes for 1,024 yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions.

While Allen got off to a rough start during the Bills’ Week 1 loss to the New York Jets, he’s since righted the ship. Throughout three weeks, he’s completed 72.7% of his passes for 728 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions.