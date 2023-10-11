Bills QB Josh Allen Reveals Bold Change Ahead of Giants Matchup

When the Buffalo Bills host the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football, it’s not just a homecoming for the team’s former offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll, but former exec Joe Schoen, three coaches, and seven players.

With so many former players and staff as opponents intimately familiar with Buffalo’s inner workings, Bills quarterback Josh Allen is switching things up ahead of Week 6.

“They know a lot of our offense, it’s basically the same offense,” Allen told reporters on Wednesday, October 11, noting there’s been some new changes under offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, along with natural schematic shifts in tandem with how the league’s style of play has evolved.

“In terms of code words, we’re going to have to change some things,” Allen said, “because I’m sure those DBs and people have heard what we’ve said, maybe they’ve switched it, I don’t know. So, we’ll see.”

Temporarily switching audible names is a bold move, as it could get confusing on the field. However, former Bills players are expected to be active in Week 6 include defensive end Boogie Basham, defensive back Nick McCloud, wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, running back Matt Breida, and backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

Wide receiver Cole Beasley was designed to return from IR on Tuesday, but it’s unclear if he’ll be elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. Tight end Tommy Sweeney is still on IR.

Of course, the familiarity of course goes both ways. “In terms of what they’re doing, it’s a lot of what we used to do,” Allen said of the Giants.

As for the team’s code words, the “LeBron James” audible went viral last week, which Allen said was one of their “best plays,” and they run it quite often.

“We got a lot of code words, so I’m sure over the course of our games, especially when there’s no noise you’ll hear quite a few, whether it’s athletes, celebrities, condiments… We got a lot of stuff in our game plan that we can call that makes it fun for the guys.”

Josh Allen Credited Brian Daboll for His Development Into an Elite QB

While they’re opponents this week, Allen had only wonderful things to say about Daboll and can’t wait to give him a big hug. “He’s meant so much to me in my football career and in my life for that matter,” Allen said. “I’m excited to see him.”

The Madden 24 cover star also gave “a lot” of credit to Daboll for his development into the elite player he is today. “When you look at the grand scheme of things, in terms of football, and how to handle being a quarterback in this league, relying on the knowledge he has and the guys he’s been around in his career. I’ve spent a lot of time with him,” Allen surmised.

“There’s been a lot of people that have had their hand in the pie with the success we’ve had in Buffalo. First, and foremost me, for, it was him first. Just making sure we were on the same pages and talking about certain things.”

The Bills Might Face Giants QB Tyrod Taylor in Week 6

While Daboll told reporters that he was “optimistic” Giants quarterback Daniel Jones would play on Sunday, he revealed that the $160 million starter was feeling more sore on Wednesday and wouldn’t be able to practice. In his place, Taylor would be taking first-team reps.

During his tenure in Buffalo, between 2015 and 2017, Taylor started 43 games, recording a total of 8,857 passing yards, and 51 touchdowns, along with 1,575 rush yards and 14 rushing scores.

However, Jones is still considered day-to-day, and Daboll won’t make a final call on the team’s starting quarterback until the end of the week. “He’ll have a chance. We’ll see where he’s at,” Daboll said.