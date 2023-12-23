Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld Lands in LA Ahead of Bills-Chargers Game

The Buffalo Bills headed out west for their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) on Saturday, December 23.

Josh Allen and Co. flew out to Los Angeles on Friday, but the quarterback’s girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, got a head start.

Photos shared on social media showed Steinfeld making her way through LAX airport on December 19. While Allen’s matchup against the Chargers is an away game for the team, it’s a hometown matchup for Steinfeld, who lives nearby in Encino.

hailee steinfeld in los angeles pic.twitter.com/UbM8lOvU3D — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) December 19, 2023

Allen and Steinfeld have kept a very low profile since they first started dating in May, but the couple is still going strong. The Oscar-nominated actress has attended several games this season. Earlier this month, Steinfeld celebrated her 27th birthday with Allen, which coincided with the Bills’ annual holiday party.

When Steinfeld can’t attend Allen’s games in person, she shows support for the franchise. While Buffalo defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 on December 10, Steinfeld proudly rocked a Bills hat in New York City.

hailee steinfeld supporting buffalo bills in new york pic.twitter.com/r4PFgAh5I7 — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) December 11, 2023

If Steinfeld is attending the Bills game at SoFi Stadium, she’ll likely share a luxury suite with Josh Allen’s family. The Madden 24 cover star’s family lives in Firebaugh, California, approximately a four-hour drive from Los Angeles.

Steinfeld is no stranger to Allen’s family. Ahead of Buffalo’s Week 4 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, she went shopping with LaVonne Allen, Josh’s mother, to pick up some Bills gear.

Josh Allen Bought a Vacation House About an Hour Away from Hailee Steinfeld’s Home

In July, Allen spent $7.2 million to purchase a 2,808-square-foot home in Dana Point, California, an ocean town about 60 miles south of Los Angeles.

Allen’s new home is located in the exclusive gated community of Monarch Bay, which includes access to the private Monarch Bay Beach Club, owned by the Waldorf Astoria. The resort offers an oceanfront golf course. Playing golf has become the quarterback’s favorite sport outside of football.

The single-story, four-bedroom house, which sits on a quarter-acre lot, also makes visiting his girlfriend a little easier. Steinfeld resides in Encino, a suburb northwest of LA about 80 miles from Dana Point. The “Love Myself” singer purchased John Fogerty’s former home in Encino for $8 million in 2021, per Realtor.com. The 9,000-square-foot home has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a massive backyard with a built-in pool, hot tub, and outdoor kitchen.

The Bills are Not Sleeping on the Chargers in Week 16



After crushing the Dallas Cowboys 31-10 last week, the Bills are looking to keep that momentum going against the Chargers.

While the Bills are double-digit favorites to defeat Los Angeles, Bills head coach Sean McDermott isn’t taking any chances. With a new interim head coach, Giff Smith, and backup quarterback Easton Stick, it’s difficult to predict the Chargers plan of attack.

“There are going to be a lot of unknowns when we head out there,” McDermott said. “So, we’ve got to make sure again, that we are playing good team football, we’re all disciplined the way we need to be disciplined, and focused where we need to be focused. And I think that’s a big part of the challenge this week.”

Allen referred to the Chargers matchup as “essentially win or go home,” per the AP, as Buffalo must win in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Sitting in 9th place in the AFC, a win over the Chargers gives Buffalo a 76% of making the postseason, according to The New York Times playoff stimulator. If they lose, their chances drop to 36%.