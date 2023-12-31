Photos Emerge of Hailee Steinfeld at Bills QB Josh Allen’s Game

While it seemed impossible just a month ago, the Buffalo Bills (9-6) still have a chance to clinch the AFC East. When Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Co. face New England Patriots in Week 17, he’ll have his No. 1 fan cheering him on, girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld.

Photos captured by TMZ showed Steinfeld traveling from Los Angeles to Buffalo right after the conclusion of the Bills’ 24-22 win over the Chargers last week.

While Allen’s matchup against the Chargers was an away game for the team, it was a hometown matchup for Steinfeld, who lives nearby in Encino. The Week 16 tilt turned into a family affair, as the Oscar-nominated actress was at SoFi Stadium along with her parents, Peter and Cheri Steinfeld, and brother, Griffin.

hailee steinfeld and her family at the bills game recently pic.twitter.com/Fi5tP4Q98F — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) December 26, 2023

Photos showed Steinfeld and her family all rocking Bills gear to support her boyfriend. The Steinfeld clan proved to be good luck. Against the Chargers, Allen completed 71.4% of his passes for 237 yards and one touchdown, along with two rushing scores.

she’s the cutest pic.twitter.com/C7r52NGRoo — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) December 26, 2023

Allen and Steinfeld have kept a very low profile since they first started dating in May, but the couple is still going strong. The Bills superstar appears to have earned a full stamp of approval from Steinfeld’s parents.

The “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse” star has also spent quality time with Allen’s mother. Ahead of Buffalo’s Week 4 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, she went shopping with LaVonne Allen to pick up some Bills gear.

Hailee Steinfeld Supports Josh Allen & the Bills Even When She Can’t Attend Games

hailee steinfeld supporting buffalo bills in new york pic.twitter.com/r4PFgAh5I7 — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) December 11, 2023



While Steinfeld successfully avoids being featured on the jumbotron, she’s quietly attended several games this season. When the “Love Myself” singer can’t watch Allen’s play in person, she shows support for the franchise. While Buffalo defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 on December 10, Steinfeld proudly sported a Bills hat in New York City.

Steinfeld has also spent the bulk of the NFL season in Buffalo. The couple made their first public appearance together while attending the Buffalo Sabres home opener back in October. Earlier this month, Steinfeld celebrated her 27th birthday with Allen, which coincided with the Bills’ annual holiday party.

Unlike another famous NFL couple, Allen and Steinfeld try to stay out of the spotlight on game days. In an interview with People, Allen said he “understands” why the league is highlighting Taylor Swift’s attendance at Travis Kelce‘s matchups. “Obviously good for the brand” from “a business point of view.”

However, Allen is looking for a more quiet approach to his relationship.”I try to stay under the radar,” the Madden 24 cover star said.

Josh Allen Called the Bills-Patriots Matchup a Must Win

The Bills are considered 13-point favorites to defeat the Patriots on Sunday, December 31, however, such lopsided odds have been deceiving this season. Buffalo has been deemed double-digit favorites to win in seven games this season and failed to cover the spread in every single one.

Allen is not sleeping on the Patriots. Still lingering in Allen’s mind, Buffalo’s 25-29 loss to New England back in October. “The fact that we lost game one, I think, shows we’ve got to put our best stuff on the field or we’re not going to win this game,” Allen told reporters earlier this week.

“Frankly, it’s a game that we need to win. They know that. We know that. If I’m in the New England Patriot locker room, I’m looking to ruin (Buffalo’s season). An opponent’s hopes are on the line, a division rival. They’re going to be ready to go. I can guarantee that.

“So that, in turn, makes us ready to go as well. With the guys we have in this locker room, there’s very little doubt we will be ready to go.”