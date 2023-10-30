First Photo of Hailee Steinfeld Rocking Bills Gear Goes Viral

While the NFL promotes Taylor Swift‘s appearance at every Kansas City Chiefs game as she cheers on boyfriend Travis Kelce, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen‘s girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, continues to keep a very low profile.

The “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse” star has been spotted at several games thus far this season, but the first photo of Steinfeld rocking Bills gear in Orchard Park hit social media on Monday, October 30.

The 26-year-old posed with fans while wearing a blue Bills jacket and a vintage 1988 AFC East championship hat, the latter of which earned the actress respect from local fans.

hailee steinfeld wearing buffalo bills merch pic.twitter.com/2akcCC1MUB — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) October 30, 2023

News 4 Buffalo’s Nick Veronica saw Steinfeld’s get up and posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “This is not just any Bills merch, or even something team issue from Josh. This is a vintage 1988 Buffalo Bills AFC East champions hat. Hailee’s down for the cause.”

Back in Week 2, Steinfeld was spotted at Highmark Stadium in a luxury suite with the quarterback’s family as Buffalo defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 38-10.

Ahead of Buffalo’s Week 4 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, she went shopping with LaVonne Allen, Josh’s mother, to pick up some Bills gear. Buffalo defeated the Dolphins 48-20.

Most recently, the couple made their first public appearance together while attending the Buffalo Sabres home opener at KeyBank Stadium on October 12.

Josh Allen Commented on Taylor Swift’s Highly Publicized Attendance at Chiefs Games

While Allen remains perplexed over the public interest in his relationship, “The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,” the 27-year-old said during an August 2 appearance on “Pardon My Take, he “understands” why the league is highlighting Swift’s attendance at Kelce’s matchups.

“I think it’s attracted a lot of viewers to what we’re doing, and I guess in this business, you’re either growing or you’re dying,” Allen told People in an interview published on Monday. “Obviously good for the brand” from “a business point of view.”

“I try to stay under the radar,” the Madden 24 cover star said.

The Bills travel to Arrowhead to face the Chiefs on December 10, which may give Steinfeld an opportunity to catch up with Swift. The Oscar-nominated actress appeared in Swift’s “Bad Blood ” music video in 2015. “I mean, you get a call from Ms. Swift and you run to the phone,” she recently told People of the experience.

“It was the coolest to be a part of her music video with so many incredibly talented, empowering women. There were three of me that day, too, which was quite cool. To be a part of Taylor’s world and her vision was an honor, truly. I’m literally chasing the dates of her Eras tour trying to figure out when I can make it.”

Josh Allen Is Getting Much Needed Rest Before the Bills’ Week 9 Matchup

Allen and the Bills offense found their spark during their 24-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. Allen completed 31-of-40 passes for 324 yards, three total touchdowns, and one interception, however, there was a brief moment in the second quarter that had all of Bills Mafia holding their breath.

The 27-year-old tweaked his shoulder after getting tackled in the red zone by Buccaneers linebacker YaYa Diaby. Allen got up, shook his right arm out, and didn’t miss a play.

After the game, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo asked Allen if he had any doubt that he’d be able to return after entering the blue medical tent.

“It’s gonna take a lot for me not to play,” Allen answered. “I’m going to be a little sore for a couple of days. But we got a great training staff… they help me out. A lot of rehab in this nice mini-bye that we got. I’m glad it’s a Thursday night game. We’ll have some time to rest.

Next up, the Bills travel to Paycor Stadium to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, November 5.