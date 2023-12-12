New Photos Prove Bills QB Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld Still Going Strong

The Buffalo Bills kept their postseason hopes alive after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 on Sunday, December 10.

While Bills quarterback Josh Allen‘s girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld was not in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium, she was still cheering for the team. Steinfeld, who was in New York City to attend a screening of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse” at the Crosby Hotel, showed off some rare public support for her boyfriend’s team.

Photos of the actress rocking a vintage Buffalo Bills hat in Manhattan quickly went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter. While the couple keeps their relationship away from the spotlight, Bills Mafia loved seeing Steinfeld rep the franchise.

hailee steinfeld supporting buffalo bills in new york pic.twitter.com/r4PFgAh5I7 — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) December 11, 2023

Allen and the Bills immediately flew back to Buffalo after the game. The following day, December 11, marked Steinfeld’s 27th birthday. Instead of hosting her own party, she attended the Bills’ annual holiday party hosted this year by safety Micah Hyde, and his wife, Amanda.

Photos from the festive event, which included a Nutcracker ice sculpture shot luge, were shared on Instagram by Rachel Bush, Jordan Poyer’s wife. Several Bills players and their partners were in attendance including Dawson Knox’s fiancée, Alex Seefeldt, and Ryan Tuten, Tyler Bass’ fiancée.

Bush also shared a special tribute to Steinfeld, and Khalil Shakir’s wife, Sayler, who share the same birthday.

Hailee Steinfeld Has Attended Several of Josh Allen’s Games This Season

While Steinfeld missed the Bills’ big win over Kansas City, she’s attended several both home and away games this season. The Oscar-nominated actress even went shopping with LaVonne Allen, Josh’s mother, to pick up some team gear ahead of Buffalo’s Week 4 matchup.

The couple has kept a very low profile since they first started dating in May, but the pair made their first public appearance together at the Buffalo Sabres home opener at KeyBank Stadium on October 12.

hailee steinfeld wearing buffalo bills merch pic.twitter.com/2akcCC1MUB — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) October 30, 2023

While Allen remains perplexed over the public interest in his relationship, “The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,” he said during an August 2 appearance on “Pardon My Take, he didn’t correct the hosts when they referred to Steinfeld as his girlfriend multiple times.

In an interview with People in October, Allen commented on the most famous couple in the NFL. Allen said he “understands” why the league is highlighting Taylor Swift’s attendance at Travis Kelce‘s matchups. “Obviously good for the brand” from “a business point of view.”

However, Allen is looking for a more quiet approach to his relationship.”I try to stay under the radar,” the Madden 24 cover star said.

Josh Allen & the Bills Face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15



After defeating the Chiefs (8-5), the Bills schedule doesn’t get any easier. Next up, the Bills host the Dallas Cowboys (10-3) at Highmark Stadium.

Speaking to NFL Network’s James Palmer after the game on Sunday, Allen was asked if he’s already looking toward on Week 15. “Yeah, it’s all we can do,” he said. “Celebrate this one tonight. Turn on the tape, figure out what we gotta fix. And then turn to Dallas.”

At 7-6, the Bills are currently tied with six other AFC teams. However, due to the conference tiebreakers, Buffalo remains in 11th place. The Athletic’s Mike Jones wrote of Buffalo’s playoff chances, “On one hand, it feels like too tall a task. But on the other hand, Josh Allen feels like the perfect guy to lead such a charge.

“If his defense can play like it did against the Chiefs, and if he can get consistent contributions from receivers not named Stefon Diggs, like he did Sunday, the Bills can at least hold up their end of the deal. Needing help from others is tough, though.”

Allen has said the Bills perform best with their backs are against the wall, now it’s time to prove it.