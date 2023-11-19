Bills QB Josh Allen Takes Next Step With Hailee Steinfeld

When the Buffalo Bills host the New York Jets on Sunday, November 19, fans at Highmark Stadium will keep an eye out for quarterback Josh Allen‘s girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld.

Allen and Steinfeld have kept a very low profile since they first started dating in May, but the couple made their first public appearance together while attending the Buffalo Sabres home opener at KeyBank Stadium on October 12.

Since then, the 27-year-old quarterback has taken the next step by following the Oscar-nominated actress on Instagram. Neither Allen nor Steinfeld have publicly commented on their relationship, so this gesture is actually a big move.

Hailee Steinfeld, who has 21 million followers on Instagram, has not followed Josh Allen back, but she’s been spending a lot of time in Buffalo. In addition to attending multiple Bills games, she went shopping with LaVonne Allen, Josh’s mother, to pick up some team gear ahead of Buffalo’s Week 4 matchup.

While Josh Allen remains perplexed over the public interest in his relationship, “The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,” he said during an August 2 appearance on “Pardon My Take, he didn’t correct the hosts when they referred to Steinfeld as his girlfriend multiple times.

In an interview with People last month, Allen commented on the most famous couple in the NFL. Allen said he “understands” why the league is highlighting Taylor Swift’s attendance at Travis Kelce‘s matchups. “Obviously good for the brand” from “a business point of view.”

However, Allen is looking for a more quiet approach to his relationship.”I try to stay under the radar,” the Madden 24 cover star said.

Josh Allen Knows the Bills Face a Must-Win Game Against the Jets



Over the past several weeks, Allen has looked like a shell of his former self. He leads the league with 11 interceptions. The offense ranks second in giveaways (18). Allen took responsibility for offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey getting fired earlier this week. He understands the margin for error is gone.

“Our backs against the wall,” Allen told reporters.

“The clock’s ticking on what we can do this season and it starts this Sunday to try to turn this thing around. It’s no secret in terms of how many wins you probably need to get to the playoffs, and we don’t have much more wiggle room. So, we understand that.

“But again, we can’t focus on the next week or the week after that and we can’t focus on the end of the season. We got to focus on the here and now and that’s Sunday.”

Sean McDermott Wants to See the ‘Joy’ Back in Josh Allen’s Play

Sean McDermott's made it clear this week he's looking for a boost in energy and overall vibe from the #Bills offense. That might be most important to see from Josh Allen. "Just getting him back to having that look in his eye and having some fun out there." pic.twitter.com/FGIAUSdJT8 — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) November 17, 2023



With Dorsey gone and Joe Brady stepping up as interim offensive coordinator, Bills head coach Sean McDermott is hoping the vibe in the locker room shifts.

“Huge,” McDermott told reporters of the importance of Allen getting that spark back. “He’s the leader of our football team, let alone in this case, the offense.

“I think just getting him back to having that look in his eye and having some fun out there. The guy that we have watched over the years here, but also back at Wyoming, right? Just going out there and having that joy when he’s playing.”

Brady has no doubt Allen will get his swagger back. When asked if there’s concern over his confidence, “Not at all,” Brady told reporters on November 16. “Give me Josh Allen all day, every day.

“When I look in his eyes before every game, there’s not a worry in my mind. And I guarantee you that’s the same mindset of everybody in this locker room. So I believe Josh Allen is the best quarterback in the NFL and it excites me that I get an opportunity to call plays with him.”