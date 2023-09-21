Photo of Bills QB Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld Causes a Stir

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen bounced back big time in Week 2 following one of his career-worst performances against the New York Jets in Week 1.

As the Bills dismantled the Las Vegas Raiders 38-10 during their home opener on September 17, eagle-eyed fans believed they spotted Allen’s girlfriend, actress Hailee Steinfeld, watching the game in a luxury suite with the quarterback’s family. E! News later confirmed it was the “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse” star in Orchard Park, rocking a Bills jersey.

The romance between Allen and Steinfeld appears to be going strong, and a photo of the couple shopping for jewelry, originally posted by the popular celebrity gossip site, DeuxMoi, caused a stir on social media.

HAILEE AND JOSH AT THE JEWERLY STORE ???? pic.twitter.com/TlnLKdHjYo — user838474838482848 (@user849493949) September 21, 2023

Allen and Steinfeld first sparked dating rumors in May, so fans jumping to conclusions that they’re ring shopping seems premature. The Bills $258 million star, who is featured in several national commercials, and recently signed a multi-year endorsement deal with PepsiCo, can afford to buy expensive jewelry on a whim. Steinfeld could’ve been helping Allen pick out a gift for his mom.

On the most recent DeuxMoi podcast episode, the hosts say the jewelry shopping picture was taken before the season started. Allen was in Canada with his backup quarterback, Kyle Allen earlier this month. Chef Danny McCallum shared a photo on Instagram with the two Allens at Jacobs & Co. Steakhouse on Instagram, which is located in Toronto, on September 2.

After photos of Allen and Steinfeld’s Mexican getaway went viral ahead of the start of training camp in July, the couple has kept things ultra low-key. Allen first broke his silence on dating the Oscar-nominated actress during an August 2 appearance on “Pardon My Take.”

The show’s hosts referred to Steinfeld as his girlfriend multiple times and Allen didn’t correct them. When co-host Eric Sollenberger suggested, “You could have worse headlines written about you than ‘Makes out with girlfriend,'” Allen replied: “That’s true.”

Josh Allen was Named the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Week for the 11th Time



There was speculation following Allen’s four-turnover performance against the Jets that he was too busy with off-the-field activities to focus on football, but the 27-year-old immediately shut the narrative down with his dominant performance in Week 2.

After completing 31-of-37 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns against the Las Vegas Raiders with zero turnovers, Allen was named the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Week for the 11th time, surpassing Bills legend Jim Kelly’s franchise record (10).

The Wyoming alum was surprised to receive the week’s honor. “I didn’t think stats were that great,” press conference on Wednesday, September 20, despite him completing 83.8% of his passes against the Raiders. “It doesn’t mean all that much,” Allen said, focusing the attention on how the entire offense stepped up as a whole in Week 2. “It means, typically they give it to the team that won the game. So, it’s a win.”

However, a conversation with Bills athletic trainer Nate Breske allowed Allen to enjoy the recognition. “I was talking to Nate Breske, and he just said, ‘Imagine that kid at Firebaugh High School getting one of these,’ and thinking about that. Just trying to put things in perspective.”

Josh Allen Will Play His First Game at FedEx Field Against the Commanders in Week 3

Considering Allen is in the midst of his sixth NFL season, it’s rare for the veteran to play in a stadium for the first time. Allen will make his FedEx Field debut when the Bills (1-1) travel to Washington to take on the Commanders (2-0) in Week 3.

As for what he looks for when entering a new surrounding, “Walk out there, feel the turf or grass or whatever it’s got,” Allen said. “You look for the play clocks. If there’s any weather, kind of where the wind is affecting certain spots on the field. Other than that, nothing crazy.”

The Bills are favored by 6.5 points to defeat the Commanders on Sunday, September 24.