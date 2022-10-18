Bills QB Josh Allen Details Injury After Leaping Over Chiefs Safety

The Buffalo Bills head into the bye week with their heads held high after taking down the Kansas City Chiefs in a thrilling 24-20 victory on Sunday, October 16. With less than two minutes in regulation, Kansas City had a 3-point lead when quarterback Josh Allen leaped over a Chiefs defender to secure the first down and then found his tight end, Dawson Knox, for what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown.

Allen discussed the viral moment while appearing on Kyle Brandt’s Basement on Tuesday, October 18, and revealed that the big hurdle over Chiefs safety Justin Reid left him pretty black and blue. The 26-year-old superstar, who finished the game with 329 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions, made it clear he’s not looking to make that leap again any time soon.

“It’s very smilier to Ricky Bobby. You know, ‘I’m in the air and it’s no good,'” Allen said, quoting one of his favorite movies, Talladega Nights. “So, it just kinda happens. It’s like a split-second deal that I’ve done a few times in my career now. And at some point, someone is going to catch on and try to flip me in the air. I gotta be smart when I do it. I try not to do it too often, but it seems to come out once a year.”

When Brandt asks Allen if at some point before or after the leap he’s thinking, “Oh, dude that was such a sick highlight,” the Wyoming alum said he was only thinking about on the massive bruise he accrued and keeping his focus on winning the game.

“We’re in a two-minute drive. We gotta figure out a way to score here,” Allen answered. “As I jumped over him, I got a huge bruise on his butt. I landed right on my butt and slid for a little bit. There’s a camera angle, and I don’t know if anybody got it yet, but made straight eye- contact with this camera angle. I kinda wanna see my own face, becuase I didn’t make any emotion at all. I just got up and went back to the huddle. Again, just kinda being locked in into the moment there.”

After listening to Allen’s interview, it took less than 30 minutes for Twitter to fill with pictures from that exact moment. The NFL’s official accounted tweeted, “We found the angle, @JoshAllenQB” to their 31.3 million followers.

Thankfully, Allen’s bruise is not serious and he is almost two weeks to heal before he takes the field again. Next up, Buffalo will face the Green Bay Packers in primetime on Sunday, October 30.

Mahomes’ Reaction to Allen’s Leap was Also Captured on Camera

For most viewers, watching the 6-foot-5, 237-pound quarterback fly over a defender was incredibly exciting football to watch, but Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was understandably less than thrilled. When CBS’ live broadcast pointed the camera toward the Chiefs superstar, he appeared pretty frustrated.

After watching Allen’s heroic hurdle, one fan tweeted, “Mahomes had the salty face after that Josh Allen leap 😂😂😂,” while another person wrote, “Mahomes looks like he has diarrhea after the Allen leap 😂.”

Allen Is the Only QB to Beat Mahomes Mahomes Twice at Arrowhead

After the game on Sunday, Allen downplayed the well-fought victory. “It is what it is,” the 26-year-old told CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson. “It’s another game. I know you’re trying to get me to say something else. That’s a heck of a team we just played. They battled their tails off. They had a great system and game plan going in. Our guys found a way. Obviously, it didn’t start how we wanted to… but we’ll celebrate this one.”

And there was a big reason to celebrate. Not only do the Bills sit in first place atop the AFC, but Alaina Getzenberg tweeted after the game, “Per @ESPNStatsInfo: Josh Allen is the first starting quarterback to beat Patrick Mahomes twice at Arrowhead Stadium,”

When asked if he felt redemption from last year’s heartbreaking overtime playoff loss, “Not for me, I think some guys might think differently,” Allen said. “Nothing we did last year translates to this year. All we have to do is focus on the next one and today was the next one.”