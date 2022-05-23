Photo of Bills QB Josh Allen Holding Mitch Trubisky’s Baby Goes Viral

While former Buffalo Bills backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky is no longer teammates with starter Josh Allen, the two remain close friends. To help celebrate Allen’s 26th birthday, Trubisky and his wife, Hillary Trubisky, joined the Bills star and his girlfriend, Brittany Williams, on a golf trip over the weekend.

The Trubisky’s visit was a surprise facilitated by Williams, as Allen explained during a brief appearance with Joe Buck and Michael Collins during ESPN’s PGA Championship MegaCast on Sunday, May 22.

Mitch and Hillary Trubisky also brought along their newborn child, Hudson David, who was born on May 9, 2022. Trubisky’s wife shared numerous photos and videos of their visit with Allen and Williams on her Instagram stories, but one particular picture went viral on Twitter, a snapshot of the Bills quarterback holding Hudson.

While Hillary Trubisky captioned her Instagram story photos, “Hud got to meet Auntie Britt today” and “and of course wish Uncle Josh a happy birthday,” Twitter offered a slew of different caption ideas for the adorable picture of the quarterback and her child.

hello 911 josh allen is holding a baby and i am in need of medical assistance pic.twitter.com/Lwz4xEVGKT — victoria ✨ (@litttlesnappy) May 22, 2022

“People are gonna start photoshopping different teams & people on mitch trubisky’s kid’s face now lmao,” one man tweeted, and he wasn’t wrong.

Another fan shared the photo on Twitter and wrote, “I want @JoshAllenQB to hold my baby before I hold mine and my future wife’s,” while another person tweeted, “@JoshAllenQB holding a baby….*ovaries explode*”

Seeing Josh Allen hold Mitch’s baby is literally the cutest 🥺 — Gettin’ Diggy with It 🏈 (@disneywifee) May 22, 2022

A Bills fan account was less sentimental but no less enamored by the photo of a newborn baby in the 6-foot-5 quarterback’s hands in their reaction: “Not saying he should or would BUT if Josh Allen were to hypothetically throw this baby as hard as he could straight up into the air, by the time the baby reached it’s apex and came back down to land how old do you think the baby would be? I’m thinking around 17-18 years old.”

In response, one man wrote, “Your forgetting that the baby would hit another dimension. The baby would be like 50 by the time it landed,” while another person added, “You just laid out the sequel to Interstellar.”

Trubisky Faces Competition to Be the Steelers’ Starting QB

Back in March, the former No. 2 overall pick signed a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a $14.25 million contract that “can escalate up to $27 million with various incentives,” per NBC Sports. Trubisky stands as the clear front-runner to take over for a retired Ben Roethlisberger, but that role could be short-lived.

While Trubisky, 27, received glowing reviews from Allen and the Bills’ coaching staff, the glaring fact is that he hasn’t started a game in over a year, and it wasn’t a huge surprise when the Steelers decided to add extra insurance at quarterback beyond Mason Rudolph, especially following the tragic death of Dwayne Haskins.

During the 2022 NFL Draft, the Steelers selected quarterback Kenny Pickens with their first-round draft pick, and head coach Mike Tomlin said of the Pitt alum, “He’ll be given an opportunity to compete certainly,” regarding the starting position, as reported by DK Pittsburgh Sports‘ Dale Lolley.

After drafting Pickett with their No. 20 overall pick, the Steelers selected another quarterback, Chris Oladkum, in the seventh round. However, the main competition for who gets the nod in Week 1 remains between Trubisky and Pickett.

The 2022 NFL Season Looks to Be Allen’s Best Year Yet

Heading into the 2022 NFL season, Pro Football Network‘s Dalton Miller listed Allen as the No. 2 overall quarterback in the league just behind Kansas City Chiefs starter Patrick Mahomes.

“The scariest part about Allen is that he’s not done progressing as a passer yet,” Dalton surmised. “He still has days where things aren’t always clicking. That means he hasn’t yet hit his ceiling, which as Michael Jordan would poetically say, ‘is the roof.’ Could Allen overtake Mahomes on this list of top NFL quarterbacks by the end of 2022?”

