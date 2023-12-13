Bills QB Josh Allen Reveals Patrick Mahomes Sent Message After Chiefs Loss

After the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 17-20, quarterback Patrick Mahomes lost it.

Mahomes was livid over the offsides penalty on wide receiver Kadarius Toney, which nullified tight end Travis Kelce‘s incredible touchdown pass. After the final whistle blew, the two-time Super Bowl champ couldn’t keep his composure while shaking Bills quarterback Josh Allen‘s hand.

Instead of saying the usual, “Good game. Stay healthy,” Mahomes yelled, “That was the wildest f****** call I’ve ever seen.” Stomping away in anger, “F****** terrible,” he added.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, December 13, Allen was asked about the heated exchange, noting how Mahomes personally reached out afterward.

Patrick Mahomes was still upset about the offside call meeting with Josh Allen after the game. #Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/6TYGJ1xnS9 — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 11, 2023

“Yeah, he reached out to me and I was just like, it’s football. It’s a game of emotion,” Allen said. “I know he didn’t mean anything by it, and I know the cameras kind of caught the last few seconds of what we were talking about, but he’s an ultimate competitor. He wants to win and that’s why he is who he is.”

Allen, who completed 23-of-42 passes for 233 yards, one touchdown and one rushing score against the Chiefs, had nothing but praise for Kelce’s lateral throw. Speaking to NFL Network’s James Palmer after the game on Sunday, Allen revealed what was going on his mind when he watched that play unfold. Even if the touchdown held, the game wasn’t over for the Bills star.

“We gotta go score,” Allen said.

The 27-year-old quarterback was still impressed by Kelce. “That’s the ballsiest play I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” he noted. “That was unbelievable.”

Patrick Mahomes Publicly Expressed Regret for His Angry Outburst

Wow. Patrick Mahomes is HEATED on the sideline. pic.twitter.com/8QXlIR8mhr — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 11, 2023



Mahomes received a lot of flack for complaining about the ref’s call, especially since Toney was offsides and he didn’t check his spot with the sideline judge. While the refs are responsible for a ton of horrible game-changing calls this season, the penalty on Toney wasn’t one of them.

During an appearance on The Drive with Carrington Harrison of 610 Sports Radio on December 12, Mahomes expressed regret over his actions.

“Obviously you don’t react that way. I mean I care, man. I love it, I love this game, I love my teammates and I want to go out there and put everything on the line to win,” Mahomes said. “But obviously, can’t do that. Can’t be that way towards officials or really anybody in life.

“Probably regret acting like that, but more than anything, I regret the way I acted toward Josh after the game because he had nothing to do with it. I was still hot and emotional, but you can’t do that, man. It’s not a great example for kids watching the game. I was more upset about that than I was about me on the sideline.”

When Harrison asked if he was “surprised” at how angry he got, “No, not really,’ Mahomes said. “It was a big play in the game that obviously got negated because of a foul.”

Josh Allen Is Looking for Bills Mafia’s Help Against the Dallas Cowboys

Next up, the Bills host the Dallas Cowboys (10-3) at Highmark Stadium. At 7-6, the Bills are currently tied with six other AFC teams. However, due to the conference tiebreakers, Buffalo remains in 11th place.

A win over Dallas would give the Bills’ postseason hopes a massive boost. Allen understands it will be no easy to feat to beat this Cowboys team, but hopes having home field advantage will give them an edge.

“We’re in December. It’s not going to be the warmest of days-slash-nights. What a home field and a home crowd to an opposing offense is what we need,” Allen said.

“We need Bills Mafia to be loud and to show up in numbers and be ready to root us on. We absolutely need them for this game especially. Any false start, any delay of game. Even just the energy and the flow of what’s going on. We feed off of Bills Mafia. That’s going to be a huge part of how we attack and win this game is going to be with the crowd.”