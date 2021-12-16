Photo of QB Josh Allen & 2 Bills Players Stirs Controversy on Twitter

The Buffalo Bills are firmly in must-win territory as they enter Week 15. After losing to back-to-back games to the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Bills must beat the Carolina Panthers on Sunday to order to remain in the postseason hunt.

Unfortunately, the NFL is in the midst of a major COVID-19 outbreak, with over 100 positive tests since Monday, per USA Today, and players are dropping like flies onto the reserve list.

So, on Tuesday night, when a photo of Bills quarterback Josh Allen, his backup, Mitchell Trubisky, and defensive end Jerry Hughes, attended the musical, Hamilton, hit Twitter, concern grew over the health risks of going to an indoor event without masks.

Seeing a couple posts about #Bills QB Josh Allen at the opening night of Hamilton at Shea's, which requires guests to be vaccinated & masked. No walking boot is good. Does this mean he's vaxxed? The NFL fines unvaccinated players $14,650 for attending indoor entertainment events https://t.co/SSMqv0QGWh — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) December 15, 2021

It remains unclear whether or not Allen, Trubisky, and Hughes, are vaccinated, although the latter has tweeted in support of everyone getting the vaccine.

However, Shea Theatre, where they watched Hamilton, not only requires a person to be fully vaccinated (meaning patrons are only allowed entry 14 days after their second shot), but their website states in red tape that all guest are “required to wear masks at all times while in the facility.”

Allen’s girlfriend, Brittany Williams, Trubsiky’s wife, Hillary, and Hughes’ wife, Meghan, all proudly shared photos of the group on their respective Instagram stories at the theatre with no masks.

If the players are unvaccinated, there’s also worry of the entire franchise getting fined. In November, the NFL charged the Green Bay Packers $300,000, while quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide out Allen Lazard were fined $14,650 for attending a party while unvaccinated, per CNBC.

Twitter Had Strong Reactions to the Bills Players Attending an Indoor Event

You have to be vaccinated to see “Hamilton” at Shea’s. So there is no question Josh Allen is vaccinated. — Alan Pergament (@StillTalkinTV) December 15, 2021

Seeing the trio of Bills players attend an event at a location where you must be vaccinated sparked quite the debate on Twitter.

While Buffalo News TV critic Alan Pergament was tweeted, “You have to be vaccinated to see “Hamilton” at Shea’s. So there is no question Josh Allen is vaccinated,” not everyone agreed with that statement.

“Yes, because “big name” people never get special treatment so assume away,” one person tweeted in response.

While numerous people tweeted that players’ vaccination status should remain private, and the media’s obsession with it is absurd, other people commented that if these Bills players, Allen in particular, caught COVID-19 right now, it would be devastating for the entire franchise.

“Because, regardless of what you think about the health implications, the NFL treats vaccinated and unvaccinated exposures very differently and if the Bills lose half the team to COVID protocol because they’re not vaccinated it could completely f*** the season,” another man responded.

For many people, their response to the controversy was merely, “Who cares?” but as one guy tweeted, “Vaccination status can have a huge impact on winning or losing so people do care.”

Trubisky Already Missed 2 Weeks Due to COVID-19

Allen, Hughes, and Trubisky, the latter of whom already missed two consecutive games in November due to COVID-19, know the risks involved. The Bills, at the moment, only have one player on the reserve due to COVID, linebacker Tyrel Dodson.

The Bills need to be dilligent to make sure their team doesn’t have an outbreak like the Cleveland Browns (18 players are in protocol), or the Washington Football Team (also 18 players).

