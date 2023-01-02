Video of Bills QB Josh Allen’s Reaction to Damar Hamlin’s Collapse Goes Viral

While there was an enormous level of hype for the Buffalo Bills (12-3) primetime matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) on Monday Night Football, the game was forced to be postponed with just 5:58 left in the first quarter following a horrific injury to safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin took a hard hit from Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, and after he stood up, collapsed back onto the field. ESPN‘s Alaina Getzenberg reported, “CPR was administered to Hamlin on the field for multiple minutes… He appeared to be receiving oxygen as he was placed in the ambulance and taken off the field.”

FOX 19 reporter Joe Danneman tweeted, “I’m told Damar Hamlin has a pulse but is not breathing on his own. He is being transported to UC. Needed AED and CPR on the field.”

The scene was absolutely gut-wrenching as the entire Bills team made their way onto the field, unable to hold back tears, and praying for Hamlin to be okay. Video of Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s reaction quickly went viral, as the superstar put his hands over his face in distress, eyes red from crying.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made his way onto the field to give Allen a hug, and lend some support.

Joe Burrow hugging Josh Allen, this moment broke me #mnf pic.twitter.com/1XCdviO2vd — Austin Luff (@AJMMA_) January 3, 2023

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) pause as Damar Hamlin is examined by medical staff during the first half of their game on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn) pic.twitter.com/d6RBkoirdx — KWTX News 10 (@kwtx) January 3, 2023

Former Super Bowl champion Damian Woody tweeted, “That look on Josh Allen’s face said it all to me. Players deal with a lot of gruesome things on the field but NOTHING like that!” Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho tweeted out a similar sentiment: “Allen’s emotion says it all. I wouldn’t be mad at all if they canceled the game. These players are humans not robots.”

Josh Allen’s emotion says it all. I wouldn’t be mad at all if they cancelled the game. These players are humans not robots. pic.twitter.com/BDaN5SKy0Y — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 3, 2023

Such incredible worry was also palpable in Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who just let the tears roll down his face as he took a knee and prayed at Paycor Stadium.

Bills star WR Stefon Diggs with tears streaming down his face amid this horrific scene surrounding Damar Hamlin. Not sure this game game can continue. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/UwWuC231n1 — Emily Bicks (@MissBicks) January 3, 2023

Several players were unable to look at Hamlin, 24, laying on the field and receiving medical help. The Bengals’ entire team also cleared their bench to join the Bills squad on the field to pray. Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd sent out a message of support on Monday night. Boyd tweeted, “Love you 3 prayers 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️ stay strong got your back always.”

Hamlin’s Mother Escorted Her Son to the Hospital

Hamlin was transferred to UC Medical Center, the only Level 1 trauma center in the area, the ABC commentator announced during the live broadcast. Hamlin’s mother was in Cincinnati for the big game and traveled with her son to the hospital, Danneman tweeted.

Amid the delay of the game and extreme concern for Hamlin’s health, a video of Hamlin greeting his mom at a game in November went viral.

Damar Hamlin gets in a second to hug his mom, Nina and family pregame. Always gotta make time for mom 🙏#bills #billsmafia #nfl pic.twitter.com/1S3gADhsEk — Jenna Cottrell (@JennaCottrell) November 20, 2022

Hamlin, a Pennsylvania native, played college ball at Pittsburgh before getting drafted by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft,

Analysts & Viewers Called for the Game to Be Canceled

Without knowing Hamlin’s status, it’s to see how the Bills players can continue to play this game. Syracuse.com‘s Matt Parrino tweeted, “I can’t fathom how the NFL expects to ask these players to come out here and play this game with what just happened, and after watching them all react to the horrific scene. Cancel the game.”

As the delay continued, USA Today‘s Bradley Gelber tweeted, “Feels like at this point the NFL is just figuring out logistics on what happens going forward with this game. Seems like it’s a foregone conclusion football won’t be played tonight.”

CBS Sports reporter Aditi Kinkhabwalat tweeted, “Dawn Aponte, the #NFL’s chief administrator of football operations, is right there in Cincinnati. A decision to suspend this game can definitely be made.”

Just after 10 p.m. ET, the broadcast announcers officially declared that gameplay would not continue on Monday night.

NFL statement on tonight’s Bills-Bengals game: pic.twitter.com/odLrDlpQGU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2023

Per ESPN‘s Adam Schefter, the NFLPA put out the following statement: The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin. We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well being.”