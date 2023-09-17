Bills QB Josh Allen Makes Bold Admission After Week 2 Win

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen faced a ton of pressure to turn things around in Week 2 following one of his career-worst performances in their season opener, as the Madden 24 cover star committed four costly, unnecessary turnovers during the team’s 22-16 loss to the New York Jets in Week 1.

Allen looked like he learned nothing from his mistakes last season, during which he led the league in turnovers, and there was serious doubt from both fans and analysts as to whether he could bounce back.

While most players love to use naysayers’ comments as fuel, Allen, who returned to fine form in Week 2, completing 31-of-37 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns against the Las Vegas Raiders with zero turnovers, told reporters after the game that he went actually went dark from all media this past week.

“Honest to god, I didn’t see any reactions. I didn’t look at anything. I didn’t turn on the TVs,” Allen said on Sunday, September 17.

This is the mindset elite players need to have. Josh Allen is a competitor through and through #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/kHoq90Mcf5 — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) September 17, 2023

“The thing is with the game, it gives you the lowest lows and the highest highs. But I love feeling how I felt last week. I really do. Because it makes the good feel that much better. It forces us to be better. And I want to be the best I can be playing this game and being the best quarterback for these Buffalo Bills. So I take the bad with good, I understand it. I’m just trying to let it fuel me and use it to my benefit.”

While Allen didn’t listen to the negative commentary, he was certainly grilled during his press conferences on what went wrong and how he could fix these issues during a short week. Ultimately, the 27-year-old lived up to his answers.

“Obviously, got to play smarter football,” Allen told reporters on Wednesday. “In the grand scheme of things, it’s one game, and we’re not going to let it turn into two.”

Josh Allen was Trolled for His Failed Hurdle Attempt Over Raiders’ Marcus Epps

Josh Allen stop trying to hurdle challenge…IMPOSSIBLE pic.twitter.com/8zaJW5tNNX — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 17, 2023

Midway through the second quarter, Allen gave viewers some pause over whether he actually committed to playing “smarter football” after his questionable attempt to leap over Raiders safety Marcus Epps near the end zone.

One fan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Guys gonna get hurt and then he’s not going to get back up smiling. But what do I know?” while another person wrote, “Allen trying to hurdle guys standing fully upright lol. His brain is broken.”

#Bills Josh Allen on facing one of his best friends/college teammate #Raiders Marcus Epps: "I got one of his jerseys on my wall. One of my good pals…it'll be fun to go against him."#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/PLlMYpaHEm — Logan Reever (@loganreever) September 16, 2023

Of course, Epps is Allen’s former teammate from Wyoming, and the two shared a hug after the play. While Allen was likely trying to get a fun poster moment over his good buddy, he put his body in harm’s way with the unnecessary play.

Several fans believe the Bills star might’ve gotten injured if he attempted that leap over a player who wasn’t his friend. One man posted, “If Epps wasn’t his college teammate, Josh Allen would’ve got hurt right there,” while another person complained, “Did I really just watch Marcus Epps lightly tackle Josh Allen bc they were teammates before???? what the actual f***.”

While Allen has made several impressive leaps over defenders throughout his career, because he had a failed hurdle against the Jets last week, his Superman attempt over Epps was met with more jeers than cheers.

Josh Allen Didn’t Even Need to Finish the Game

Josh Allen makes a difficult play look casual pic.twitter.com/8AQaqelNp8 — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) September 17, 2023



With little over two minutes left in the fourth quarter and a significant lead, Bills head coach Sean McDermott felt confident enough to send in backup quarterback Kyle Allen to finish the matchup, while also resting several starters.

During the postgame presser, Allen credited his performance to just getting back to his authentic self. “It was still ‘Be me’,” Allen said. “Let our guys make some plays and our guys did make some plays.”

The Bills (1-1) will look to keep the momentum going when they travel to Washington to take on the Commanders in Week 3.