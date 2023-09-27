Bills QB Josh Allen Sends Message to Fans for Dolphins Game

Facing a divisional rival that just dropped 70 points, Josh Allen knows the Buffalo Bills might need some extra help this week.

He’s hoping the fans can provide it.

Allen spoke out just days before his team hosts the 3-0 Miami Dolphins in a game that could have big implications for the division. A Dolphins win could give them a tight grip on the division, up two games on the Bills and an inside track to the tie-breaker. But a win by the Bills would give them a share of the division lead and could make a major statement against the league’s top offense through the first three games of the season.

Josh Allen Wants Help from Fans

Speaking to reporters on September 27, Allen said Bills fans need to be loud and disruptive on Sunday.

“We’re gonna need them big time this week,” Allen said, via Syracuse.com’s Matt Parrino. “They can disrupt a game, especially when the opposing team’s on offense. Third down, especially, and when we have that type of juice, you can feel it and you can use it to your benefit.”

The rest of the NFL has not had much luck in slowing the Miami offense so far this season. The Dolphins are averaging a league-best 43.3 points per game and are coming off a 70-20 drubbing of the Denver Broncos.

As Garrett Podell of CBS Sports noted, the Dolphins have the most hards (1,651) and second-most points (130) in NFL history to start a season. The team’s 8.4 yards-per-play average is also the most through three games of any team in the Super Bowl era.

"They're going to humiliate half the teams they play." — @ColinCowherd says what makes the Dolphins offense so special pic.twitter.com/W2mxbiaXw3 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 27, 2023

The Dolphins have earned praise for the efficiency of their offense, and head coach Mike McDaniel said a big part is how quickly they get play calls to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

“I speak a lot to the players about getting better, and I think last year was the first year that I had done a lot of stuff, and my expectation was to be what everyone deserves,” McDaniel said. “But that being said, you know that there’s going to be things that you can get better at. Well, getting used to calling plays, I think there’s the tempo with which we operate and the speed with which my decisions are just very much enhanced from a season’s worth of reps. I think that’s very nice of Tua to say; don’t let us equate our growth to anything that has to do with me. My job is to set forth a standard, and I’d better be getting better at everything. That’s what the team needs and deserves.”

Bills Defense Stands Tall

While they may not be setting all-time records like Miami’s offense has done, Buffalo’s defense has been one of the league’s best to start the season. In Sunday’s 37-3 win over the Washington Commanders, the Bills sacked quarterback Sam Howell nine times and forced five turnovers.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said it will take a well-rounded game to defense the Dolphins.

“When you’re playing an explosive team, a team that scores like this offense does, you have to play a complementary game,” McDermott said, via SI.com. “All three phases have to blend together and work together.”