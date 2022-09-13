Bills QB Josh Allen Sends Strong Warning About ‘Ticked Off’ Titans

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is looking to keep the momentum going after their dominant victory over the Los Angeles Rams, however, during an appearance on ESPN’s Kyle Brandt’s Basement on Tuesday, September 13, he addressed the fact the team is facing another tough opponent in yet another primetime matchup in Week 2.

Next up, the Bills will host one of their AFC rivals, the Tennesee Titans, on Monday Night Football. Allen, who completed 26-of-31 passes against the Rams, breaking a new franchise record for completion percentage (83.6%), and accounted for four touchdowns, is not sleeping on the Titans, even though the Bills are 9.5-point favorites to win.

Over the past four games Buffalo has played Tennessee, they’re tied 2-2, but in their most recent tilt last season, the Titans entered the game as 6-point underdogs and defeated Buffalo 34-31.

THE TITANS STOP JOSH ALLEN ON 4TH DOWN AT THE GOAL LINE 😱 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/XHMTWxqyXz — ESPN (@espn) October 19, 2021

Part of the reason the Bills are so highly favored to beat the Titans on Monday, September 19, is due to the fact Tennesse was stunned by the New York Giants in Week 1. The Titans will likely have a chip on their chip shoulder after suffering a 21-20 loss after being up 13-0 at halftime. Titans kicker Randy Bullock had a chance to win the game but missed a 57-yard field goal as time expired.

Allen told Brandt that he’s expecting the Titans to be “ticked off” as the team heads to Orchard Park for Monday Night Football.

“Monday night – we know what it is. Another primetime game,” Allen said. “We’re playing against a really solid opponent that we’ve played the last four years. They’re going to be ticked off about how last week went. They’re a much better team than I think they played on Sunday. They’re going to come out and try to prove themselves right and so we gotta be ready for whatever punches they throw. We gotta have a good week at practice and put our best foot forward.”

Allen Responded to Rams CB Jalen Ramsey’s ‘Trash Talk’

Jalen Ramsey called Josh Allen "trash" before ever facing him. In the three games against Ramsey, Allen is 3-0 with 11 total touchdowns 😏 pic.twitter.com/DT8Q7vyYoe — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) September 9, 2022

While speaking with Brandt on Tuesday, Allen called the Bills defeat over the reigning Super Bowl champions, “A complete team victory,” as they outplayed the Rams in just about every facet of the game.

One person who was eating humble pie after the loss, Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who famously referred to Allen as “trash” after he was drafted by the Bills in 2018. After the ego-deflating defeat, Ramsey backtracked his statements.

“He’s a monster,” Ramsey said on Thursday night. “He’s got all the intangibles, got the size, can run the ball, got the big arm. He’s like one of them projects who turned out to be the real deal. They hit on that project.”

Allen didn’t look too impressed when Brandt mentioned how Ramsey was finally “coming correct” about the Wyoming alum. In fact, the 26-year-old didn’t seem to care much at all about what the Rams cornerback said or thinks.

“It’s different, for sure,” Allen said. “But at the end of the day, I play for the other 52 guys on my squad and I have to care about what they have to say about me. Whether it’s good or whether its bad, it is what is it is. I’m just trying to be the quarterback I can be for the Bills. That’s kinda where I’m at with that.”

Allen Defended His Decision to Run the Ball Himself

During Tuesday’s show, Brandt showed Allen a tweet from a fan that expressed how nervous she gets each time the $258 million quarterback runs the ball himself. The tweet read, “Is it necessary for you to run in the 4th quarter when you’re up 20+ points? Can you please stop? From anxiety-ridden Bills fan with PTSD. Go Bills!”

Allen couldn’t help but smile. “Is it necessary? Absolutely not,” he said. “But it’s football and you know, things happen. We were in a four-minute drill where we’re just trying to waste some clock and we called a play action. Gabe Davis got open late… and I was just trying to get some yards. We call it a surrender situation. An incompletion is way worse, I’d rather take a sack there and keep the clock running.

“But there was a crease, I did do a half-hearted slide. I got off to the sidelines and [backup quarterbacks] Matt Barkley and Case Keenum were like, ‘Dude can you slide for me?’ I was like go back and watch the tape. I did a little jump-forward slide. I did get touched a little bit but I got down in time and didn’t take a big hit.”