Bills QB Josh Allen Praises New WR Amid Stefon Diggs’ Absence

The Buffalo Bills officially kicked off organized team activities (OTAs) in Orchard Park on Tuesday, May 23, during which quarterback Josh Allen and nearly all of the team’s veterans were in attendance to start practicing with the team’s newest additions.

While Bills’ superstar Stefon Diggs’ absence from voluntary OTAs was expected, as he usually doesn’t show up until mandatory training camp, his non-participation isn’t sitting well with a lot of fans.

Whether Diggs is truly happy in Buffalo has been a topic of fan discussion ever since his sideline blow-up toward Allen during their crushing playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, compounded by a series of off-season tweets and comments criticizing the team.

“It’s OTAs right now.” — Josh Allen pic.twitter.com/tIFVZAVQQL — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) May 23, 2023

However, Allen squashed any rumors that there were any issues between him and his No. 1 wide receiver amid Diggs’ absence from the Bills’ voluntary workout program last month. “Stef’s gonna Stef,” Allen said. “I love the guy. He is one of my favorite people on this planet. He is so fiery, so competitive, he wants the ball in his hands 24/7 and I’m never gonna not like a guy like that. He wants what’s best for the team.”

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old quarterback took the glass-half-full approach to Diggs’ absence, noting that it gives other players more opportunities to get reps. Allen offered particularly high praise toward Trent Sherfield, the former Miami Dolphins receiver who signed a one-year, $1.77 million deal with Buffalo this past offseason.

Josh Allen Said WR Trent Sherfield Is ‘Rolling Right Now’

“Sherfield [is] getting a lot of the Z reps and learning this offense. I love what I’ve seen from Trent so far,” Allen told reporters. “The dude works extremely hard. He’s one of the hardest-working guys on the team. He doesn’t complain about anything. He’s rolling right now and I don’t know if he would’ve gotten those reps without Stef.”

The former MVP candidate reiterates that OTAs are voluntary and there’s nothing to worry about when it comes to Diggs not attending. “We’d love to him here. I’d love to have him here. I understand OTAs aren’t for everybody… but some of the guys are getting a lot of good work and maybe we wouldn’t have gotten that if he was here so I know the guys aren’t taking that for granted.”

Sherfield said one of the main he reasons he decided to sign with Buffalo was knowing that Allen could bring out the best in his game. The 27-year-old said in March, “If you want to be an elite receiver, come and play with an elite quarterback.’”

new season, new faces. say hello some of the newest members of the Bills#BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/In8oiHnT05 — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) May 23, 2023

Allen’s main goal during this phase of the offseason is figuring out how to best utilize the team’s new talent, including rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid, whose ceiling is “very high.” Allen complimented the “fluidity” in Kincaid’s movement and his ability to make “some pretty unreal catches.”

“It’s OTAs, so really just throwing it out there and just trying new things, putting guys in different spots to figure out where they’re gonna help us out and what suits their game the best. When you put a guy to be his best, it’s gonna help the team be our best… It’s not a simple offense by any means… and these new guys are doing such a great job.”

Sean McDermott Said Josh Allen Is Taking Things to ‘Another Level’ This Year

QB1 at OTAs. Sean McDermott said Josh Allen has "a new sense of focus and determination" coming into this season. pic.twitter.com/dzIgab4cD5 — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) May 23, 2023



As for Allen, Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Tuesday morning that the team’s $258 million star is working on becoming a “great decision-maker” and how “to play smarter.”

“Obviously, Josh is an extremely talented player and athlete,” McDermott said. “We’ve talked about adjusting his style of play enough to keep him healthy and I just think the overall approach to the game, I’ve seen a different Josh this offseason. Not that it was bad before, but he’s got a new sense of focus, I would say, and determination, which is good.”

“I just think, again, his involvement in the offense, his feedback, his communication — it’s always been there. But I think even more involved approach in the offense and his dealings with coach [Ken] Dorsey and their communication and everything. So, I think that can only be good for the situation.”

Here’s a good example of what McDermott referenced earlier. Allen and rookie Dalton Kincaid working through a teaching moment at #Bills OTAs. @Batavia_Daily https://t.co/YzD0QjP0TK pic.twitter.com/K4j7npGShZ — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) May 23, 2023

Allen mentioned he’s working closely with Dorsey to clean up mistakes from last year. As for the heightened focus McDermott mentioned, “It’s an accumulation of things,” Allen explained. “Understanding our window. I wanna give everything I have for as long as I play. Not saying I haven’t done that in past, but there’s always ways to get better. I so badly want to bring the Super Bowl here to Buffalo and I just don’t want anything to get in the way of me being the best quarterback I can be for this team.”