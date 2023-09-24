Bills QB Josh Allen Trolls Commanders Fan in End Zone [VIDEO]

The Buffalo Bills didn’t just crush the Washington Commanders’ undefeated season on Sunday, September 24, they embarrassed the team with a definitive 37-3 win on their home turf. While the Bills defense shut down the Commanders’ offense, quarterback Josh Allen was on a roll.

With 10:37 left in the fourth quarter, Allen scored his first rushing touchdown of the season, leaping like a gazelle into the end zone. During his celebration, the 27-year-old ran towards a Commanders fan to give him a five high, but faked the man out and slapped his hand. Cameras showed that the fan did not enjoy the interaction.

Video of Allen’s trolling quickly went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter. Bills Mafia loved it. One woman posted, “Allen rushing, leaping into the end zone for a TD, tossing the ball in the air to celebrate, getting bonked in the head with said ball, then faking out a Commanders fan to slap his own hand instead is the most Josh Allen thing ever.”

Bussin’ With the Boys podcast called Allen’s trolling “beautiful.” Commanders supporters obviously felt a little different. The Washington Times reporter Matthew Paras posted called the fake out, “Cold.”

I still can't get over the hand slap with the fan https://t.co/dC0bYb9iPs — YardsPerPass (@YardsPerPass) September 24, 2023

Allen definitely left his mark in Landover, Maryland, as this game marked his first time playing at Fedex Field. The veteran, who’s in the midst of his sixth season in the NFL, was asked about what he looks for when entering a new surrounding during a press conference on September 20.

“Walk out there, feel the turf or grass or whatever it’s got,” Allen said. “You look for the play clocks. If there’s any weather, kind of where the wind is affecting certain spots on the field. Other than that, nothing crazy.”

Commanders Defense Couldn’t Sack Josh Allen Once



The Commander defense, which includes four former first-round picks with Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Daron Payne, and Jonathan Allen, couldn’t sack Allen once.

Allen completed 20-of 32-passes for 218 yards, a touchdown, and one interception, along with three carries for 46 rushing yards and a score. Bills running James Cook also had a game, rushing for 98 yards on 15 carries. Leading the offense, Allen’s No. 1 target, Stefon Diggs, who finished with eight receptions for 111 yards.

Bills Defense Recorded 9 Sacks on QB Sam Howell

Man…Sam Howell has FOUR interceptions today… this one is a pick 6 He’s gonna want to forget about this game.pic.twitter.com/1M6CLxpchX — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 24, 2023



The Bills defense didn’t allow Commanders quarterback Sam Howell to throw one touchdown pass in Week 3. They sacked him nine times, 15 quarterback hits, and forced five turnovers.

While there was a lot of concern over whether Terrel Bernard could deliver as a middle linebacker this season, he was unquestionably the defensive star of Week 3. The second-year linebacker recorded two sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery. Other highlights included veteran Micah Hyde recording his first interception since January 15, 2022, while cornerback Tre’Davious White and defensive end A.J. Epenesa recorded a pick, as well.

The game was almost a shut out victory but the Commanders managed a field goal with less than a minute left in regulation. The Bills defense held Howell & co. to just 239 yards, per SI.

Allen credited the defense during his postgame presser for the team’s blowout win. “Every time we touch the ball we want to score, that’s the job of the offense,” Allen said. “But you’re not trying to force things as much when you have a defense to rely on.”

The Bills (2-1) will look to shut down another hot streak when they face the Miami Dolphins (3-0) in Week 4.