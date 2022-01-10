Video of Bills QB Josh Allen’s Victory Lap Around Stadium Goes Viral

The Buffalo Bills successfully clinched the AFC East division title for the second consecutive year after beating the New York Jets 27-10 on Sunday, January 9. Making the victory even more special, it’s the first time the Bills have clinched the division at home since 1995.

Before heading to the locker room to pop bottles of champagne with his teammates, quarterback Josh Allen wanted to celebrate with all the Bills fans who bore the frigid temperatures to watch Buffalo play in Orchard Park in Week 18.

The 25-year-old franchise star embarked on a victory lap around Highmark Stadium, high-fiving every fan who came down toward the field. Video of the special postgame moment was posted on Twitter and quickly went viral.

Josh Allen just did a victory lap around the stadium high fiving fans pic.twitter.com/GndW1rPIKO — Clay Troia (@ClayTroia) January 10, 2022

Fans who stuck around after the postgame handshakes and on-field media interviews were thrilled to get a surprise visit from the team’s superstar quarterback, who put on quite the show against the Jets. Allen finished the game throwing for 239 yards and two passing touchdowns, along with five rushes for 63 yards.

Nothing like JA 17 hitting you up atfer winning the division @LouieSteez85 pic.twitter.com/gW0JVZtnE7 — Brant (@Cookinwithjuice) January 10, 2022

“Just shows that he gets it. That simple jog around the field is everything,” one fan tweeted after seeing the videos on Twitter, while others had their fingers crossed that he used a copious amount of hand sanitizer afterward.

“I hope he sanitized afterward, no Covid please,” one fan commented, while another person tweeted, “I mean… that’s exactly what I thought.”

Allen Reiterated the Bills Ultimate Goal After the Game: It’s Super Bowl or Bust

Josh Allen: the hats and shirts are cool but at the end of the day we've got a lot more work to do #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/XWSfK4laJ5 — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 10, 2022

After making it to the postseason in three of the last four seasons, Allen once again made it clear during the postgame conference that winning the AFC East division is great, but that this victory isn’t his endgame.

“It feels good. Nobody at the end of careers looks back and really figures out how many times you won your division,” Allen said. “I think the main goal is the Super Bowl, and winning the division just gives you the opportunity to do that.

That’s really our focus. You know, it’s great. it’s fine. hats and shirts are cool. But at the end of the day, we still have a lot more work to do.”

The Bills Face the New England Patriots in the First Round of the Playoffs

Back on December 27, Bleacher Report‘s Christopher Knox, along with numerous other NFL analysts, came to the conclusion that Bills fans should prepare for another rivalry rematch between Buffalo and their AFC East rival, the New England Patriots, in the postseason.

With the Bills ultimately clinching the No. 3 seed and the Patriots, who lost to the Miami Dolphins in their final regular-season game, falling to the No. 6 seed, the two teams will meet for a third time this season, except in a huge win-or-go-home playoff scenario.

The first time these two played each other was in Week 13, during which the Patriots won 14-10. The second time the Bills faced New England in Week 16, and Buffalo won 33-21.

Now, the Bills will host the Patriots at Highmark Stadium for the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. The kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 15.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott is excited to host another home game this coming weekend, and thanked the crowd who showed up at Highmark Stadium on Sunday night, per Bills Wire:

Listen, to play here, it wasn’t even packed out there but if you could feel the crowd. Playing at home, playing in Western New York, especially late in the year, it’s been a long time since these fans, because of the situation last year, since the fans have been able to watch a home playoff game and in full capacity. So, listen we love playing in front of our fans, and it’s a special place to play. To me, it’s the best place in the NFL, and we look forward to next weekend.

