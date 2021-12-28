Video of Bills QB Josh Allen Getting ‘F******’ Fired Up Goes Viral

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen put on one of the greatest performances of his career against the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 26.

With just 2:33 left in the fourth quarter, Allen threw his third touchdown pass of the game, a shuffle toss to tight end Dawson Knox, a score that sealed the Bills’ 33-21 win over New England, and he was understandably fired up after returning to the sidelines at Gillette Stadium.

Video of Allen pacing up and down while yelling, “Let’s f****** go,” to his offensive line quickly went viral on Twitter.

Right after the victory sealing TD, Josh Allen was just a lil' bit fired up. First with Stefon Diggs. Then with his O-Line. He earned the right to feel this way.

Helluva performance. Helluva win. #Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/m4AWDKcd8z — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 27, 2021

After throwing three touchdown passes, completing 30 of 47 passes for 314 yards, and rushing 23 times for 64 yards, Allen’s fierce reaction needs no explanation. This victory not only made up for the Bills 14-10 loss against the Patriots in Week 13, but this huge win brought Buffalo back to being the No. 1 seed in the AFC East.

After racking up 314 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Patriots, Josh Allen was fired up and earned every right to talk smack 🔥 pic.twitter.com/L5NCuzHqWH — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) December 27, 2021

After the game officially ended, Allen yelled while heading to the locker room, “I don’t know who the f*** they thought I was!” as reported by The Athletic‘s Matthew Fairburn.

Allen Credited the Team’s Offensive Performance to Coach Brian Daboll

The third-and-10 flip to Diggs on Buffalo’s final TD drive was great improvisation by Josh Allen, but also a hell of a play by Dion Dawkins (73). He pancaked Matt Judon, then sprinted 10 yards downfield and cleaned out J.C. Jackson. pic.twitter.com/mv7CUePT0U — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 28, 2021

While Allen’s talent as a dual-threat quarterback and ability to improvise was on full display on Sunday, after the game, he relayed much of the credit toward offense coordinator Brian Daboll.

“I think he just continues to find ways to explore different types of plays,” said Allen, per Bills Wire. “He’s constantly watching film from college, other NFL games and even sometimes high school games. He’s got a knack for it of just finding good play calls.”

Yesterday, Brian Daboll did something to a Bill Belichick defense that had never been done before. 428 yards of offense

5.7 yards per play

33 points

0 punts *chefs kiss* It was a Daboll masterpiece. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/Q8fjiyqrrd — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) December 27, 2021

“He’ll switch things up where teams maybe lose focus on one guy and then bring him in or focus too much on the other guy. He continues just to watch a lot of film and he’s very open-minded for different plays from everybody on the team. It doesn’t matter what position you play, he’s willing to take a look at it.”

Josh Allen is a mega talent with a great work ethic that gives him a chance to be special. But keep in mind the incredible influence Brian Daboll has had in turning JA from raw with flaws to MVP guy we saw Sunday. Tough coaching, faith & trust go long way in NFL. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/k5IgXLEcAH — Mike Catalana (@MikeCatalana) December 27, 2021

The Bills’ offense truly put up a historic performance against the Patriots. For the first time in Bill Belichick’s history as a coach (474 games), his team could not force the opposing offense to punt.

Daboll, however, pushed the credit back to the offensive line. “Give all the credit to the players,” he said on Monday. “It’s a players’ game… You could have the best play call ever, but if you can’t execute it then it won’t mean much.”

Allen Is Already Focused on the Bills Final 2 Regular Season Games

While the Bills as a whole have a lot to celebrate following Sunday’s win, they have two more games left before the regular season ends.

Allen acknowledged this during the postgame conference on Sunday. “I’m so happy for our guys, how they responded,” Allen said. “But we’ve got two games left and we got to keep going.”

The Bills (9-6) will look to keep the winning momentum going in Week 17. Next up, Buffalo will face the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) at home in Orchard Park on January 2, 2022. In Week 18, they face the New York Jets (4-11).

