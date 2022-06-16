Insider Gives Update on Status of Bills Owner After Health Emergency

Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula is improving amid her emergency health crisis, an insider has revealed.

The Pegula family announced this week that Kim was being treated for an undisclosed health issue, providing no details about the specifics. Kim and husband Terry Pegula own both the Bills and Buffalo Sabres.

“Kim is receiving medical care as a result of some unexpected health issues,” the family said, via ESPN. “We are very grateful for the progress she has made over the past few days. She has an exceptional team of medical experts at her side. We ask that you keep Kim and our family in your prayers and ask that you respect our need for privacy.”

A figure close to the Pegula family has now provided an update that brings good news for the family.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Pegula on the Mend

After the family announced Pegula’s health crisis, a flood of figures around the NFL and NHL sent wishes for a full recovery. One of those speaking out was NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, who also revealed a bit of an update on her condition.

As the Buffalo News noted, Bettman’s statement closely mirrored the one released by the Pegula family and shared by both the Bills and Sabres, but also gave new information about her progress.

“Thankfully, she has made progress over the last few days, and has an exceptional team of medical experts at her side,” Bettman said. “I ask that you continue to keep Kim and the Pegula family in your prayers, and ask that you respect their need and desire for privacy.” While the family has not specified what caused the health crisis or how long it could last, Spectrum News reporter Rachel Hopmayer reported that Kim Pegula was being treated in the intensive care unit of a Florida hospital. Josh Allen says the entire team is praying for Kim Pegula and asks that others do the same. He says the team was surprised to find out today that Kim is dealing with a medical issue. #Bills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/gzhgTnvhrm — Andy Young (@AndyYoungTV) June 14, 2022 “Per patient information representative, I can confirm that Kim Pegula is hospitalized in the ICU at Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional,” she tweeted. Team Rallying Around Pegula Many members of the Bills have shown their support for Kim Pegula and her family. Bills quarterback Josh Allen made a statement at the team’s minicamp that praised her work with the team and asked people to pray for her recovery. “We’re all praying for them, and we appreciate everyone in the community praying for them as well,” Allen said, via ESPN. “She’s done so much for our organization, and we all love her so much. Again, as a team we’re saying our prayers, and we just ask that you guys do the same for us, please.” #Bills’ Sean McDermott offers support for Kim Pegula amid health scare: https://t.co/Ue3SNjFzuY — TheBillsWire (@TheBillsWire) June 16, 2022

Bills head coach Sean McDermott also gave an emotional statement, offering his support to Kim Pegula and noting the impact her family has had on the franchise and himself personally.

“What [Kim and Terry Pegula] have done for me, for my family, for this team and this city and western New York — just being there for them, all of us collectively offering our prayers and support and giving them the privacy that they need, is important during this time,” McDermott said.

READ NEXT: Former Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Goes Shirtless at Frigid Playoff Win