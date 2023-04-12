Bills Host 33-Year-Old Pro Bowl RB for Free Agency Visit: Report

While the Buffalo Bills are in the midst of meeting with a slew of top prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, the team is also continuing to keep an eye on the free agency market. On Wednesday, April 12, ESPN’s Field Yates tweeted, “The Bills hosted veteran RB Latavius Murray on a free agency visit,” which turned some heads on Twitter.

The Denver Broncos were expected to retain Murrary following his unexpectedly successful season last year. After starting the 2022 NFL season on the New Orleans Saints practice squad, the 33-year-old was elevated in Week 4, during which he rushed the ball 11 times for 57 yards and a touchdown. Immediately afterward, the Broncos signed Murray to the active roster and the former sixth-round pick from the 2013 NFL Draft went on to lead the team with 703 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 12 games appearances (seven starts).

Longest active streak of consecutive seasons with 5+ scrimmage TD Latavius Murray 8

Amari Cooper 8

Davante Adams 7

Derrick Henry 7

Ezekiel Elliott 7

Tyreek Hill 7 pic.twitter.com/nxqSPnV2bn — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 18, 2022

Broncos Nation analyst Thomas Hall urged the team to keep Murray after the team’s season came to an abrupt end with a 5-12 record. Hall wrote, “Under normal circumstances, it would be a mistake to re-sign” the aging running back, “but Murray earned at least another season with the Broncos. Even at his age, his legs still look fresh, and he runs with power… He also contributed almost half of all rushing touchdowns on the season. It can be argued that he was the MVP of the offense.”

With the uncertainty surrounding Broncos running back Javonte Williams‘ return, and Sean Payton getting hired as the team’s new head coach, it seemed highly likely the former Saints player would stick around. But when Payton was asked about re-signing Murray at the Annual League Meeting in Arizona last month, “We’ll see,” was all he said.

Throughout his NFL career, Murray has recorded 1,481 rushes for 6,252 yards and 55 touchdowns.

Twitter Had Strongly Mixed Reactions to Murray’s Visit to Buffalo

While the Bills are seemingly linked to every possible free agent running back each season, Murray’s visit to Orchard Park came as a surprise to many because the team already signed Damien Harris in free agency, who spent the past four years with the New England Patriots. While Devin Singletary went on to sign with the Houston Texans, the Bills also have James Cook and Nyheim Hines on the roster.

One fan tweeted, “Why though,” while another person wrote, “We have 3 f****** RB’s already… makes no sense.”

Latavius Murray ties the game with a TD! pic.twitter.com/DLJQsBCdN9 — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) January 8, 2023

For several analysts, however, the Bills looking into a low-cost depth running back like Murray is right on target. Cover 1 host Greg Thompsett tweeted on Wednesday, “Interesting name that many had noted as a possibility prior to Damien Harris’s signing. He can be the 2023 version of Duke Johnson as a veteran on the practice squad break-glass-in-case-of-emergency RB for #BillsMafia.

Niagra Gazette reporter Nick Sabato seemed to support the possible addition by tweeting, “The ageless Latavius Murray has rushed for 6,252 yards for five teams in 10 years. He was an all-state running back for Onondaga in high school. #Bills.”

Murray Previously Said He Wanted to Return to Denver

Back in February, Murray made it clear that he’d love to spend another year with the Broncos, especially after the team hired Payton, his former head coach in New Orleans during the 2019 and 2020 NFL seasons.

“The opportunity has been everything,” Murray said of being in Denver, per Yahoo! Sports. “Again, I can’t put into words, there was a lot of doubt, a lot of uncertainty, I just was hoping that I would get an opportunity. I knew that, if it’s an injury or whatever the case may be, I may get an opportunity, I just didn’t know when and where that was going to be. So, for me to start this year on practice squad and just think I guess for anybody, just believe in yourself and don’t be discouraged and I think what’s meant to be will be.”

During the offseason, the Broncos went on to sign Samaje Perine and Tony Jones Jr., while Murray remains a free agent. After Payton’s non-committal answer about the veteran’s return, SI‘s Ched Jenson wrote on March 28 that Murray has “likely moved into the realm of the last-minute, veteran-minimum type backs who populate the NFL fringes. While he seemed to showcase an upside beyond that for Denver last year, the Broncos recognize that while he’s available right now, he’ll likely also be around a month or two from now after the dust from the offseason settles.”

However, the window to wait may be closing after his visit to Buffalo. Broncos reporter Zac Stevens tweeted on Wednesday, “The Broncos have interest still in potentially bringing back Latavius Murray. But they might have competition.”