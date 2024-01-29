Leslie Frazier’s Interview With Dolphins Sparks Ruthless Fan Reaction

Former Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier stepped away for the 2023 NFL season, but he’s looking to make a comeback.

While Frazier wants to return to the league as a head coach, he’s open to keeping his former role. The Los Angeles Chargers interviewed Frazier to be their next head coach but hired Jim Harbaugh. Frazier also interviewed to be the Las Vegas Raiders head coach, but the franchise stuck with Antonio Pierce.

However, a new opportunity arose for Frazier on Monday, January 29, and it’s with the Bills’ AFC East rival. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Frazier is interviewing to be the Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator this week. The position is open after the team parted ways with Vic Fangio, who was subsequently hired by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bills Mafia strongly reacted on X, formerly known as Twitter, to Frazier’s interview. While Frazier led a top-ranked defense in Buffalo throughout his six-year tenure, their collapse in the playoffs is well-documented. One person posted, “As a Bills fan… please hire him!!!” A woman responded, “Please please please take him.”

The bulk of Bills fans’ reactions were so ruthless that a Dolphins fan posted, “Never a good thing when fans of your division rival are begging for you to sign him lmao.” Other Dolphins fans were excited, hoping Frazier would give them insight into defeating Buffalo’s offense. If hired, Frazier would enter his 25th season coaching in the NFL.

USA Today’s Art Stapleton suggested that Frazier could land with the New York Giants due to his connection to Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen. The New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy made a similar suggestion. The Giants, however, have not formally requested an interview.

Leslie Frazier Said Stepping Away From Buffalo ‘Helped Him Grow’

Speaking to CBS Sports earlier this month, Frazier said he’s been preparing for interviews. While taking a sabbatical seemed like an odd move for someone wanting to be a head coach, Frazier didn’t exactly take the year off.

Working as an analyst for the NFL Network and 33rd Team throughout the season, he remained connected to the game. In fact, Frazier said leaving Buffalo helped him grow.

“It’s forced me to broaden my horizons a little bit,” Frazier said. “Looking at the league from a global standpoint as opposed to just a team that I’m on and just the opponent that we’re getting prepared for. It’s forced me to see the league in its entirety and it’s helped me to get more involved in some of the angles that allow you to win.”

In 2010, Frazier became the interim head coach for the Minnesota Vikings, a position he held through December 2013. While Frazier is open to being a defensive coordinator again, he wants to return to the top job.

“There’s no doubt in my mind because of the things that have transpired over the last 10 years, and the things that I’ve seen and experienced, that I’ll be a better head coach the second time around — for sure,” Frazier said.

The 64-year-old said his vast resume sets him apart from other, likely younger, candidates. “I think each one of those experiences has helped to prepare me to be a better head coach in this second opportunity.”

Leslie Frazier’s Return to Buffalo Is Highly Unlikely

While there was initial confusion over whether Frazier would return to Orchard Park, that door seems closed. After participating in the NFL’s Coach Accelerator program, Frazier took visits with the Green Bay Packers, Washington Commanders, and Giants.

The Buffalo News‘ Jay Skurski wrote that visiting different teams during the offseason “is not something a coach with any intention of returning to his old role would do. I also don’t think the Bills would be cool with Frazier spending time with other teams if they had any idea he’d return in 2024.”

Three months after his abrupt exit from Buffalo, Frazier opened up to SI’s Albert Breer about his departure. “I think my reasons for stepping away were the right reasons; I feel good about it,” he said.

While Bills head coach Sean McDermott taking over the role of defensive coordinator had mixed results this season, he’s not going anywhere. Buffalo is in the midst of interviewing potential defensive coordinators, but Frazier’s name has not popped up.