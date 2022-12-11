NFL Hands Down Punishment to Patriots’ Mac Jones for Play Against Bills

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is going to have to pay up for a play against the Buffalo Bills last week.

The league announced on December 10 that Jones was fined $10,609 for an unsportsmanlike play late in the fourth quarter of Buffalo’s 24-10 win. The Bills were also fined for a play that took place earlier in the same series, though the disparity in dollar amounts has led to some criticism online.

Jones Hit With Fine

The play that cost Jones a five-figure fine took place as the Patriots were trying to score a touchdown that would have cut into Buffalo’s 24-17 lead. Facing a 2nd-and-goal play with under three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Jones was sacked by Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa and then flipped the ball back at Epenesa after the play had ended.

Though referees didn’t flag the play at the time, it was enough to give Jones a fine.

Some noted that the incident was similar to a play that led to a fine for Bills quarterback Josh Allen. After Buffalo’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 AFC Championship game, Allen was fined for flipping the ball into the helmet of Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones after a late sack.

The December 1 game was a frustrating one for Jones, who struggled against an aggressive Bills defense and grew visibly upset at some of his team’s playcalling. A viral video showed Jones yelling at Patriots offensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

After the game, Jones said he wanted the team to open up the offense more.

“Obviously just kind of let my emotions get to me,” Jones said, via NESN. “But, we’re kind of playing from behind. What I said was about throwing it deeper (instead of) the short game. I’ve gotta execute that part better, but it’s the short game that we kept going to — which was working. But I felt we needed chunk plays, and I shouted that out to kind of get everyone going. And that’s emotional, that’s football. I’m passionate about this game. Obviously, you don’t want to let your emotions get the best of you.”

Bills Player Receives Fine

Jones wasn’t the only player hit with a fine for the game. Bills safety Damar Hamlin was also assessed with a $4,806 fine for a hit on Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers just before the play that earned Jones a fine. With the Patriots facing a third-and-15 from the Buffalo 15, Jones found Meyers in the endzone but Hamlin closed quickly to hit the Patriots receiver and jar the ball loose.

Hamlin was flagged for the play and ejected for hitting the defenseless receiver in the head and neck area. Though the penalty gave the Patriots a first-and-goal, the Bills held them to a field goal thanks in large part to Epenesa’s sack.

After the NFL’s announcement on Saturday, some fans were not happy with the disparity in fines for Jones and Hamlin.

“Bills safety Damar Hamlin was fined $4,806 for concussing Jakobi Meyers. Mac Jones was fined $10,609 for flicking a football at someone. What are we doing here NFL?” tweeted Patriots reporter Mark Daniels.