Former Bills QB Matt Barkley Sends Strong Message After Giants’ Promotion

Former Buffalo Bills backup Matt Barkley is getting closer to another shot to start in the NFL.

Barkley signed with the New York Giants practice squad on October 31 after Tyrod Taylor, another former Bills quarterback, was hospitalized with a rib injury. But the injuries kept coming.

A week later, the Giants announced starting quarterback Daniel Jones (torn ACL) was done for the season. On Thursday, November 8, Barkley was elevated to the 53-man roster. While rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito will make his first-ever start against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10, Barkley is just one play away from stepping in.

However, there’s a strong chance Giants head coach Brian Daboll, Buffalo’s former offensive coordinator, makes a switch if DeVito falters. After replacing Taylor in Week 8, DeVito completed 2-of-7 passes for negative-1 passing yards, and a rushing touchdown. After Jones went down in Week 9, DeVito went 15-of-20 for 175 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. The Giants (2-7) lost both games.

Speaking The New York Post, Barkley made it clear he’s ready to rock whenever his number is called. “I don’t know if there is a timeline on that, or if it’s up to me or not,” he said. “I’m going to put my best foot forward and show them that it’s in me.”

“The system fundamentally is what I’m used to,” Barkley noted. “It’s nearly plug-and-play. It’s just getting caught up to speed on a few things that they have changed — little modifications here and there over the last two years.”

Barkley is already familiar with Daboll’s scheme. The USC alum’s last regular-season start was with the Bills under coach Daboll in 2018. He threw for 232 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 41-10 win against the Jets.

Matt Barkley Nearly Stole Kyle Allen’s Job as Bills QB Josh Allen’s Backup

Before the 2023 NFL season started, the Bills backup quarterback position turned into an unexpected battle. Amid Kyle Allen’s ongoing struggles, Barkley was suddenly the running to be the main backup.

However, such hype died during the Bills’ 27- 15 preseason loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. After replacing starter Josh Allen, Barkley was intercepted three times in four pass attempts before getting sacked and losing a fumble. He completed 7-of-12 passes for 93 yards, and zero touchdowns before exiting the game with an elbow injury.

The 33-year-old veteran was released with an injury settlement and his wife, Britt Barkley, strongly insinuated he would not be return to Buffalo. Britt shared a goodbye message to Bills Mafia on Instagram.

Britt posted several photos of the couple and their three children in Orchard Park and wrote, “🤍❤️💙 buffalo forever 🫶🏼🥲.”

Barkley previously served as Josh Allen’s backup between 2018 and 2020, and he took a massive pay cut to return to the Bills practice squad for the 2022 NFL season. During his tenure in Buffalo, he appeared in eight games, completing 53-of-97 passing for 788 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Giants QB Matt Barkley Said His ‘Elbow Feels Good’

Barkley first worked out with the Giants in mid-October after rehabbing in California.”I think it was set up for this,” Barkley said.

“They were preemptively checking boxes, seeing if I was ready to go. They weren’t really sure what was going to happen if Tyrod went down. When they called me [last] week, I didn’t need to work out or do the physical because we already went through all that.”

Barkley tore his UCL in Buffalo but did not undergo surgery. “Elbow feels good,” Barkley said. “I feel this every offseason — you can throw and run as much as you want, but getting back into full shape, you need to play. It’s been a good transition.”

Daboll initially waffled from naming DeVito as the starter on November 6. “My focus is on getting DeVito ready to go, getting Barkley up to speed,” Daboll told reporters. “and doing as good of a job as we can do with the guys that we’re going to have out there.”

The former Bills backup feels he’s close to ready. “Physically, I can make all the throws and plays that I need to,” he said. “But the biggest thing right now — if that were to happen, is getting to know the wideouts, tight ends, and who would be catching the ball. That always takes time.”