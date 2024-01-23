Wife of Bills $19 Million Starter Hints at ‘Goodbye’ to Buffalo on IG

Following the Buffalo Bills‘ devastating loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round, general manager Brandon Beane has some tough decisions to make.

The Bills head into the offseason approximately $43 million in the red. And there are several key veterans on expiring contracts, most notably safety Micah Hyde. Hyde, who signed a two-year $19.25 million contract extension with Buffalo in 2021, becomes a free agent in March.

At age 33, and a history of neck injuries, it’s unclear if Hyde will be back. On Tuesday, January 23, his wife, Amanda Hyde, posted an emotional letter to fans on her Instagram page. While she left the door slightly ajar for a return, Amanda wrote in the caption that a message from her husband was “coming soon.”

Amanda reflected on Hyde’s seven years in Buffalo in her letter addressed to Bills Mafia. “Through the highs and lows, you guys stood by our side, and we see you. This really is the city of good neighbors, and what a privilege it has been.

“So, Bills Mafia, thank you. Thank you for making this place our home… And thank you for making this place so hard to leave. You will always have a piece of our hearts, and man, do we love you guys!”

Micah Hyde’s wife also addressed the team’s 27-24 loss to the Chiefs. “This might sting now, but believe this – this city will get theirs. And even if it might be our time to say goodbye, know that no matter where we go, or what may be next, the Hydes will happily be promoted from the roster to The Mafia.”

Amanda, who shares two children with Hyde, closed her message with a nod to Marv Levy. “Because when it all comes down to it, where else where you rather be than right, right now?

Bills Safety Micah Hyde Said He was in ‘No Rush’ to Decide His Future

Speaking to reporters following the Bills’ elimination from the playoffs, Hyde was not ready to make a definitive statement on his future. After four years with the Green Bay Packers, Hyde became a star in Buffalo. The All-Pro was a huge part of turning the team into a winning franchise and he wanted to help Buffalo win their first Super Bowl.

“Every year when you lose, you wake up the next day and you’re filled with so much frustration because you weren’t able to get it done,” Hyde said. “This morning I woke up and I’m like, ‘Wow, that was a run. That was an amazing run we went on.’ I’m forever grateful for this team, the hard work and the resilience this team has showed.

“I just have no idea what the future holds right now. I’m going to sit down, maybe in a couple weeks or something, and talk to the wife and talk to the family. But we’ll see. I’m in no rush, no rush at all.”

Micah Hyde Could Choose to Retire After Suffering 2 Stingers This Season

After missing almost the entirety of the 2022 NFL season with a neck injury and then suffering two stingers this year, there’s a chance Hyde may be ready to retire.

Hyde told reporters his neck felt great post-surgery. But the stingers, which caused him to miss three games, were rough setbacks. “It was a battle each and every week to get back on that field on Sundays. A neck injury coming off the surgery. I was good until about halfway, and then the stingers started acting up. It wasn’t fun… It was painful. I think I’d be lying if I didn’t admit that.”

“There was a few times this year I had no idea if I was going to be back out there,” Hyde admitted. “It was tough mentally, physically. I’m glad I was able to go on this run with the boys and at least try to finish it off right.”

However, Hyde said surgeon Dr. Robert Watkins assured his neck was solid, enabling him to close out the season as a starter. “He’s been cool this whole time,” Hyde said. “‘As long as you can manage your pain, you’re good to go.'” Hyde said of the surgeon’s message. “Dr. Watkins is not saying ‘You have five hits left.’ He’s saying,’Whatever you can manage, structurally, you’re good.’”

In 14 games (and starts) in the regular season, Hyde recorded 54 total tackles, 2 interceptions, and 7 passes defensed. He earned overall 64.4 grade from Pro Football Focus. In two postseason games, Hyde recorded another 7 tackles.