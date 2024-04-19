Former Bills Team Captain Makes 1 Promise Ahead of Possible Return

Before free agency started, the Buffalo Bills released cut six players. Saying goodbye to some of the team’s longest-tenured starters was heartbreaking for Bills Mafia. Therefore, the desire to see Micah Hyde return in 2024 is strong in Orchard Park.

Hyde is a free agent after his two-year, $19.25 million contract expired last season. On Friday, April 19, the 33-year-old spoke out about his future for the first time since January. While he’s still mulling over retirement, the All-Pro made a definitive promise to fans if he returns to play.

“Hyde tells @WGR550 that he’s still not sure about his plans for next year,” Bills reporter Maddy Glab posted. “He’s still working out every day but is trying to make the most informed decision. Hyde says if he does play again, he doesn’t imagine it being for any team but the Bills.”

Bills Mafia watched Jordan Poyer join the Miami Dolphins, Mitch Morse sign the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tre’Davious White exit for the Los Angeles Rams. Fans were thrilled to learn that Hyde, who’s played seven seasons with the Bills, would only return to play with Buffalo.

One man posted, “Hopefully @micah_hyde comes back this season ‼️‼️ #GoBills #BillsMafia.” Another person wrote, “Man I love Micah so much. Can’t wait till they plaster his name on the wall of fame. On a side note, I don’t want him to rush to a decision on playing but I would love for us to know soon because it just makes planning easier. Would love having him in the DB room either way.”

A Bills fan posted, “I’d always hoped to have the future rookie safety we get to be able to develop and learn from Hyde and Poyer. Having him back would be awesome if he decides he’s got one more season in him.”

Bills GM Brandon Beane Facetimed With Micah Hyde About His Future in Bills

"Some people see the world glass half empty. He sees it, not half full, he sees it 100% full. I wish I woke up every day with the perspective he's got." –#Bills GM Brandon Beane on Micah Hyde#BillsMafia @BuffaloPlus https://t.co/2sgI6MCuhN pic.twitter.com/q35mrgqEW6 — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) April 18, 2024



Speaking to reporters on April 18, Bills general manager Brandon Beane revealed he caught up with Hyde on Facetime the day before. “It was good to see him,” Beane noted, gushing over the veteran as a player and person.

“He’s got that infectious smile. Some people see the world half-glass empty. He’s sees it not half-full, he sees it 100% full. I wish I woke up every day with the perspective he’s got. He’s just such a good dude… mature beyond most players’ years. So, we had a great conversation about life.”

As for Hyde possibly hanging up his cleats for good, “I don’t think he’s totally made a 100% decision either way,” Beane said, while also noting he didn’t push the topic. “I can’t tell you if he’s going to play again or not. I don’t have that concrete answer.”

Hyde’s wife, Amanda Hyde, strongly hinted at a final “goodbye” to Buffalo after the 2023 season ended. However, it seems her husband has yet to make a final decision.

Bills News: Micah Hyde Is Returning to Buffalo for His Annual Charity Game



While Hyde is spending the offseason in California, he announced on Instagram Stories on April 17 that he’s returning to Buffalo for his annual charity softball game. He wrote, “Bills Mafia, although I’m currently not with the team, I want you all to know how special this is to not only myself, but my whole family.

“Over the last three years, our relentless energy has elevated this game to the next level and I’m forever grateful to have your unwavering support while my future is still unknown. I do know this — I can’t wait to be reunited with you all on May 19th!!”

The fourth-annual event takes place at Sahlen Field at 2 p.m. ET.