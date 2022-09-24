Bills Safety’s Agent Tweets $41 Million Star Done for Season

The Buffalo Bills have lost one of the backbones of their defense, safety Micah Hyde. According to his agent, Jake Bechta, the 31-year-old will not play for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. The devastating announcement came as a surprise since the team had not yet put out a statement.

Bechta tweeted on Saturday, September 24, “Unfortunately, client Micah Hyde will be put on IR today due to his recent neck injury. Fortunately, we expect a healthy return for #23 in 2023 #BillsMafia #NFL.”

Hyde injured his neck during the third quarter of the Monday Night Football matchup against the Tennessee Titans on September 19, and it was revealed after the game that he landed up at the hospital after the game.

#Bills Micah Hyde neck injury. He did not return to the game & was later evaluated at the hospital. Possibility of a stinger based on how he hit face first & injury designation. Good chance he could play Sunday if it’s a stinger, will have to watch practice reports. pic.twitter.com/8IppDI1OqI — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) September 20, 2022

On Thursday, September 22, The Buffalo News’ Mark Gaughan shared a troubling update, reporting that Hyde was “getting further consultation” and seeking “a more expert opinion on his injury out of town.” When Bills head coach Sean McDermott was directly asked on Thursday about whether or not Hyde was present at Highmark Stadium for practice, “I’m not going to go there,” he said.

Hyde signed a four-year, $41 million contract with the Bills in 2021. With Hyde firmly on IR, the team will likely look to Jaquan Johnson to fill his role.

While Hyde’s exact diagnosis has not been revealed, Banged Up Bills tweeted on Saturday, “Considering they anticipate that he can return in 2023 suggests that this is a lower cervical disc herniation. Would have felt pain, numbness/tingling down the arm and possibly into hand.”

Hyde Being Out Is a ‘Big Chance’ for Jaquan Johnson

Following Bechta’s announcement, Bills linebacker Von Miller spoke out about losing his fellow team captain for the rest of the year.

Spectrum News 1 host Jon Scott tweeted, “Von Miller said this week that every great team he’s been on has dealt w/ injuries to key players. He added that every year backups take advantage of those opportunities and turns into stars. Losing Micah Hyde for year is a big blow to #Bills, but big chance for Jaquan Johnson.”

According to WKBW analyst Matthew Bové, Johnson, 26, is ready to go if his number is called. The Miami alum “has been waiting for his opportunity,” Bové tweeted. “It sucks that this is what it took to get him on the field, but he’s been in that room for a long time and I think he’ll be ready for his shot.”

Johnson has been with the Bills since Buffalo drafted the safety in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Hyde Was Listed as the Top-12 Best Safety in the NFL

Losing Hyde, one-half of the best safety duo in the NFL alongside Jordan Poyer, is tough blow for the Bills. Over the summer, USA Today’s Doug Farrar ranked Hyde as the 12th-best safety in the league. “Hyde ranked seventh on our safety list last year after a 2020 season in which he allowed 15 catches on 27 targets for 143 yards, 46 yards after the catch, one touchdown, one interception, and an opponent passer rating of 67.4,” Farrar wrote. “In 2021, Hyde was more opportunistic and more vulnerable, which puts him a bit below where he was before.”

Hyde, a former fifth-round pick from the 2013 NFL Draft, is “one-half of the NFL’s best safety tandem (along with Jordan Poyer),” Farrar continued.

“Hyde played all over the field while Poyer played mostly free safety. Hyde had 278 snaps in the box, 185 in the slot, 628 at free safety, 51 at the line, and four at outside cornerback. And on all those snaps, he allowed 20 catches on 29 targets for 211 yards, 38 yards after the catch, four touchdowns, six interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 89.9. Not quite the shutdown performer he was in 2020, but Hyde was also responsible for many more takeaways.”

Heading into Week 3, Poyer’s status is also unknown. While the veteran safety was limited in practice on Wednesday with a foot injury, he did not participate on Thursday.

On the FinSide host Brian Catanzaro tweeted, “Bills SS Jordan Poyer has started 81 of his last 82 games with the Bills. FS Micah Hyde has started 64 of his last 65. They never leave the field on gameday and Lezlie Frazier’s D relies heavily on their instincts in 2-high safety looks. If they both miss Sunday? Whoo boy.”