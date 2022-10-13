Bills Receive Great News Concerning All-Pro Safety’s Injury

The Buffalo Bills lost one of their most important defensive players, safety Micah Hyde, during their win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. Hyde suffered a herniated disc in his neck and was officially placed on injured reserve on September 24, effectively putting an end to his season.

Afterward, there was immediate concern that Hyde, 31, may be forced into early retirement like former Bills center Eric Wood. One fan tweeted in part, “Above all else though, I hope he makes a full recovery. Some things are bigger than football.”

Buffalo FamBase’s editor-in-chief tweeted, “News on Micah Hyde’s herniated cervical disc is a stark reminder about how quickly things change. Eric Wood knows. Having experienced this myself, I pray for Micah’s sake he seriously considers retirement.”

However, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler put those worries to rest on Wednesday, October 12. The NFL Insider tweeted that “Hyde recently underwent successful surgery to repair a herniated disc in his neck and has a six-to-9-month recovery ahead, per source. Surgery was performed by spine specialist Dr. Robert Watkins in Los Angeles.”

“Hyde is cleared to travel and will be back with the team soon. Hyde plans to have a banner 2023 season and the surgery is expected to stabilize the neck issue moving forward.”

Hyde signed a two-year, $19.25 million contract with the Bills in 2021. The 2023 season marks the final year of his contract in Buffalo.

Sean McDermott Said Hyde was in ‘Good Spirits’

During a press conference on Wednesday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott provided his own update on the veteran safety. “He’s in good spirits,” McDermott said, per WIVB. “He certainly misses being here and we can’t wait to see him when he gets back here. But he has had that surgery and we’re looking forward to getting him back here when he’s back.”

It’s great news that Hyde, a former fifth-round pick from the 2013 NFL Draft, will be back in next season, as he’s suffered a few neck injuries throughout his career. Back in 2015, when Hyde was a member of the Green Bay Packers, he was carted off the field after catching an interception during a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles with what The Score‘s Dan Wilkins reported as “neck spasms.”

Thankfully, the injury wasn’t serious, and he was back on the field two weeks later. In 2019, he suffered a neck injury during the preseason and sat out one game, per Banged Up Bills. However, Hyde’s most recent injury was clearly way more severe in nature.

According to the Mayfield Clinic, “A herniated disc occurs when the gel-like center of a spinal disc ruptures through a weak area in the tough outer wall, similar to the filling being squeezed out of a jelly doughnut. Neck or arm pain, numbness or tingling may result when the disc material touches or compresses a spinal nerve. Treatment with rest, pain medication, spinal injections, and physical therapy is the first step to recovery. Most people improve in 6 weeks and return to normal activity. If symptoms continue, surgery may be recommended.”

Hyde was highly confident from the get-go that he’d be back next year. He tweeted before undergoing surgery, “Thank you so much for the love and support you’ve shown me and my family. It is truly unreal. Bills Mafia, we love you! #23in23.” Quarterback Josh Allen also kept the faith. The Bills star wrote on his Instagram stories in late September, “Love ya 23. He’ll be back.”

Amanda Hyde, the safety’s wife, also posted a strong message of support for her husband on Instagram. She wrote, “To our Buffalo family, which of course includes all of #BillsMafia you’re the reason Buffalo feels more like home than any other place ever has. We love you guys so much and are overwhelmed by the love and support that’s been pouring in. #23 in 2023 is about to be something special to witness. Believe that. And until then, well, let’s go Buffalo!!!🤘🏼♥️💙”

Damar Hamlin Took Over Hyde’s Role in the Starting Lineup

It’s difficult for anyone to truly replace Hyde, who’s amassed 257 tackles, 14 interceptions, 35 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and one defensive touchdown in 79 starts for the Bills since he first joined the team in 2017, per NFL.com, but the Bills defense continues to thrive with the “next man up” mentality.

While it was largely expected for backup Jaquan Johnson to take over after Hyde was placed on IR, the Bills instead looked to Damar Hamlin to step up, and he’s retained the starting role for the past three games.

However, Johnson, a fourth-year safety, did get his number called when the Bills’ other All-Pro safety, Jordan Poyer, was out against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 and against the Steelers in Week 5.