Photo of Bills Center Signing Contract Features Wife’s Personal Item

The Buffalo Bills made a flurry of roster moves on Monday, March 14, including re-signing center Mitch Morse to a two-year, $19.5 extension, which will keep him under contract through the 2024 NFL season.

Morse, who first joined the Bills in 2019, started all 17 games this past season, cementing his role as a veteran leader of the team’s offensive line. The former second-round pick from the 2015 NFL Draft, who turns 30 in April, still had one year left on his deal, but the new contract offers him a raise while lowering his cap hit for 2022.

Morse’s initial cap for 2022 was $11.25 million, but under the restructured extension, that number is lowered to $9 million, as reported by The Athletic‘s Joe Buscaglia, which saves the Bills over $2 million in cap space this year. Per Spotrac.com, Morse’s deal includes a $7.5 million signing bonus and $12 million guaranteed.

Morse shared a series of photos on Instagram to celebrate his extension in Buffalo, with the first picture featuring himself signing the new deal alongside his daughter, Kennedy Marie.

The center’s wife, Caitlin Morse, was thrilled about her husband’s new contract, but couldn’t believe that the first picture of the photo album he posted on social media also prominently featured a very personal item of hers, a Spectra breast pump.

Caitlin tweeted, “I told him to crop out my breast pump but here we are 🤣🤣.”

Morse and his wife previously made headlines for scheduling the birth of their second child one day after the Bills’ final regular-season game. Buffalo was in line to clinch the AFC East division title for the second consecutive year with a win over the New York Jets, a historic occasion considering the last time the Bills clinched the division at home was on December 17, 1995. Buffalo went on to beat the Jets 27-10.

While the couple waited to learn the sex of the baby, Caitlin gave birth to a healthy baby boy on January 10, 2022, one day after the Bills defeated the Jets.

Caitlin shared the exciting news on Instagram, “Safe to say the Morse family had an exciting week but hands down the best part was the birth of the newest addition to our family! Deacon James Morse was born on 1/10/22 at 4:56pm weighing 8lbs, 3oz & 21.25inches long. We are so thankful Mitch was able to make a quick trip home for the birth before heading back to Buffalo. Deacon & I are doing great while KM is still in denial she isn’t an only child anymore.”

Morse Said He Wants to Retire in Bills Uniform

While speaking to the media on Monday, Morse mentioned that staying in Buffalo was his No.1 choice. “For me personally, I’d love to retire in a Buffalo Bills uniform,” Morse said. “And this gave me an opportunity to continue playing. I think both sides mutually came to a point where they were happy with the deal and then excited.”

The 6-foot-6 Missouri alum continued, “I always knew the fan base was rabid and there was a love for the sport. But the town, the organization, it’s been a beautiful blessing.”

As next season, Morse is looking to turn things up a notch. “I feel like last year I was able to take a step in the right direction with communication, dialogue with the quarterback, dialogue with the offense, just kind of being able to see stuff going on.”

Morse Is Excited the Bills Signed Pro Bowl Guard OL Rodger Saffold

Buffalo added another weapon to the Bills offensive line on Monday by signing left guard Roger Saffold. While numerous fans expressed concern over Saffold’s age, as the former second-round pick from the 2010 NFL Draft turns 34 in June, based on his 2021 NFL season, during which he earned his Pro Bowl honor, he’s still playing at an elite level.

Over the past six years, he’s only missed five games, per SB Nation, and Morse is pumped to have him join the team.

“Rodger is an established veteran in this league, a Pro Bowler and just a physically imposing, very physical player,” Morse said. “He’s been doing it at a high level for a very long time. And we’re excited to have him and I’m looking forward to working with him and trying to take this next step as a team.”

