Josh Allen’s New Backup Earning Positive Buzz in Bills Training Camp

One of the most important offseason acquisitions appears to be paying dividends for the Buffalo Bills.

After steadily been building talent around Josh Allen for the past two seasons, the team made an important investment in an insurance policy in the event that Allen should lose time due to injury, snagging one of the best available quarterbacks in former Chicago Bears starter Mitch Trubisky. The move has looked good leading up to the team’s first preseason game, with Trubisky earning some early buzz for his strong play in training camp.

Trubisky Flashes Strong Arm

One of the most impressive plays for the Bills offense so far came via Trubisky’s arm. The former No. 2 overall pick tossed a bomb to Isaiah Hodgins, with the ball traveling more than 40 yards through the air and hitting the second-year wide receiver in stride.

The toss earned the attention of reporters in attendance, with many noting it was one of the strongest from Trubisky and one of the sharpest plays overall for the Bills offense. He continued to look sharp in video shared by the Buffalo News, showing some accuracy on both deep and shorter-range throws.

Trubisky has a strong resume for a backup, throwing for 2,055 yards last season with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Highlight of today’s Bills practice came early on in the day — Mitch Trubisky tossed a ~50 yard TD to Isaiah Hodgins, who split the seam between Dane Jackson and Josh Thomas. Ball must’ve traveled 40-45 yards in the air and hit Hodgins perfectly in stride. A *dime* — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) August 2, 2021

The strong training camp performances come after some uncertainty about whether Trubisky could remain on the Bills roster at the start of the season. After Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was diagnosed with a foot injury that would keep him out weeks, Nick Wojton of USA Today’s Bills Wire speculated that Trubisky could be an attractive trade target — if the price was right.

“What a trade would rely on is if the Colts would potentially be comfortable enough giving up something like fourth-round pick,” he reported. “Such a selection would have decent value and the Bills would be on the hook for a $2 million dead cap hit in trading Trubisky, per Spotrac.”

Though Wentz could potentially miss the start of the season, it appears that Trubisky will not be making a move to Indianapolis. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that the Colts are not looking to trade for a replacement.

The Colts are not trading for Foles, Minshew or Mariota at this time.

Carson Wentz begins rehabbing his foot after two weeks.

He hasn't been ruled out week 1 but it's optimistic.

If this relatively safe surgery & rehab gets complicated, then another vet QB will be considered. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) August 2, 2021

Trubisky Getting Acclimated to Buffalo

With his strong play in training camp, Trubisky appears to be settling into the role that the Bills brought him in for, serving as a top-tier backup for Allen while getting the chance to prove that he can become a starter again. In an interview with SiriusXM NFL radio shortly after Trubisky was signed, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said they sold the former Bears starter on the benefits of working with the same coaching staff that helped Allen make a significant jump.

“What we sold to him and his agent is, ‘Just come here for a reboot. Work with Josh Allen and our other quarterbacks, Jake Fromm (and) Davis Webb, (offensive coordinator) Brian Daboll and (quarterbacks coach) Ken Dorsey,” Beane said. “Come here, have a reset year and just be a part of what we’re doing here.”

Trubisky seems to be fitting in well so far. Allen said during a team video conference that the two have gotten along well, with Trubisky working hard to make the most of his opportunity.

#Colts don’t appear to be keen to trade for Carson Wentz replacement so Mitchell Trubisky stans can rejoice: https://t.co/ZmNsXthwDo — TheBillsWire (@TheBillsWire) August 3, 2021

“Mitch has been awesome. He’s quickly developing into one of my good friends. He comes with a great attitude each and every day. He’s working his tail off,” Allen said. “He’s not afraid to ask questions about the offense and he’s here to help the team win in whatever way that might be. We’re lucky to have him, I’ll tell you that.”

