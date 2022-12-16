NFL Under Fire for Decision on Bills-Dolphins Game

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will likely be facing some extreme weather conditions when they face off on December 17 — and some fans are not happy about it.

The Bills (10-3) are hosting the Dolphins (8-5) on Saturday in a game that could determine the winner of the AFC East, but it’s the weather that could be taking center stage. A major snowstorm is expected to hit Buffalo starting on Friday night and last through Saturday, with significant accumulation expected during game time.

That has left some fans upset that the league has not considered moving the game back to Sunday, when the conditions would not be so dangerous for those traveling to the game.

Game On for Bills and Dolphins

As the Buffalo News reported, the brunt of this weekend’s storm is expected to hit the city’s southern suburbs — which puts a bullseye on Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Snow is expected to start falling late on Friday night, with a lull during the day on Saturday before intensifying again during game time.

Andy Major, the vice president of operations and guest experience for the Bills, told the Buffalo News that the team is ready for some major snow removal operations on the field during the game, but fans could face a big challenge when trying to go home.