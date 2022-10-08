New NFL Rule Could Have Changed Bills-Dolphins Outcome

The fallout from a controversial hit in the Buffalo Bills‘ loss to the Miami Dolphins continues, with the NFL instituting a new rule that could have potentially changed the outcome of that game.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was hit hard by Bills linebacker Matt Milano late in the first half of the September 25 game, being taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion before ultimately returning to lead the Dolphins to a win. His return was controversial, as Tagovailoa was seen stumbling after the hit in what many believed to be evidence of a head injury. But the Dolphins said it was a re-aggravated back injury that caused the instability.

The controversy deepened later that week when Tagovailoa was hit hard again in a Thursday Night Football loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, suffering a head injury that led to him being taken to the hospital for evaluation.

In the wake of the incidents, the NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to a new concussion protocol that goes into effect immediately, a guideline that could have changed the outcome of the Bills-Dolphins game.

NFL Institutes New Rule

Shortly after the Dolphins defeated the Bills, the NFLPA announced that it was launching an investigation into how Tagovailoa was allowed to re-enter the game despite showing instability after suffering the hit. The NFLPA would later fire the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who allowed the Dolphins quarterback to return, saying there were “several mistakes” in his evaluation.

The NFLPA and NFL on Saturday agreed to a significant update of concussion protocol, determining that players will not be allowed to return if they show signs of “ataxia” — which includes “abnormality of balance/stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological issue.”

“In other words, if a player is diagnosed with ‘ataxia’ by any club or neutral physician involved in the application of the Concussion Protocol, he will be prohibited from returning to the game, and will receive the follow-up care required by the Protocol,” the NFL and NFLPA said in a joint statement.

Bills-Dolphins Outcome Could Have Changed

The Bills game was directly referenced in the NFL’s implementation of the new rule. The league’s chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Stills, said during a news conference on Saturday that Tagovailoa would not have been allowed to play the rest of the game against the Bills under the new rules. The Dolphins quarterback displayed “ataxia” symptoms, which are now considered “no-go.”

The main thing you need to know on the ataxia adjustment to the concussion protocol: Had it been in place two Sundays ago, Tua Tagovailoa would’ve been out after the Matt Milano hit. Any sign of ataxia (re: gross motor instability) and the player is done. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 8, 2022

Had Tagovailoa been ruled out, the Bills would have faced backup Teddy Bridgewater for the entirety of the second half. He played one series while Tagovailoa was taken to the locker room, going 0-for-2 and taking a sack for an eight-yard loss. After he was able to return, Tagovailoa led the Dolphins on the game-winning scoring drive in the fourth quarter.

If you still think Tua Tagovailoa wobbled and stumbled due to a back injury, re-watch the video. He repeatedly shakes his head, and he initially seems to assume the fencing posture. https://t.co/I6pVJAz4RZ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 8, 2022

The game allowed the Dolphins to take sole control of the AFC East, gaining what could be an important win over the Bills. Though the Dolphins still have control of the AFC East, they will be without Tagovailoa for the near future. The team ruled him out for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.