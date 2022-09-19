Odell Beckham Jr. Turns Heads With Messages to the Bills

The Buffalo Bills clearly have Odell Beckham Jr.’s attention this season.

The three-time Pro-Bowl wide receiver has dropped hints that he would be interested in joining the Bills once he’s fully recovered from a torn ACL, and on Monday shared some love with two Bills stars — edge rusher and former teammate Von Miller and receiver Stefon Diggs. The Bills won their second straight blowout, dismantling the Tennessee Titans 41-7 on Monday Night Football, and many fans were intrigued at the idea of adding Beckham to an offensive powerhouse.

OBJ Praises Bills Star

After taking apart Beckham’s former Los Angeles Rams in the season opener, the Bills picked right up where they left off in the Monday Night Football showdown with the Titans. After the Titans tied the game at 7-7 with five minutes left in the first quarter, the Bills blew the doors off with 34 unanswered points.

Receiver Stefon Diggs had a career night, making 12 catches for 148 yards and matching his career-best with three touchdowns. Beckham took notice, tweeting some praise for Diggs during the game.

Hat trick ! @stefondiggs — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 20, 2022

“Hat trick !” he tweeted after the third touchdown from Diggs put the Bills up 34-7.

Digggggzzzyyyyy!! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 20, 2022

Beckham later shared some praise for Miller,

“I don’t think y’all really understand how goated @VonMiller is…. On n offf the field!!!!” he tweeted.

The messages caught the attention of Bills fans, many of whom were excited at the idea that Beckham could join Buffalo later in the season once he has completed his rehab.

Bills Players Recruiting OBJ

It’s not just the Bills’ fans trying to attract Beckham to Buffalo. Several Bills players have spoken about what he could add to the team, though none have been more active in trying to recruit Beckham than Miller. The All-Pro edge rusher made overtures toward Beckham throughout the summer, saying in August that he would welcome a reunion with his former Rams teammate.

“Odell is one of my good buddies… we go back six, seven years,” Miller said in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“The door is open for him to come to the Bills. … Him coming here would really be the icing on the cake and would really put us over the top,” Miller added.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen joined Miller in making a pitch to Beckham after the season-opening win. Speaking to reporters after the game, Miller recalled that Beckham said he would join the winner of the Bills-Rams matchup.

“I mean he said whoever won this game, that’s where he was gonna go,” Miller said, via CBS Sports. “There’s truth behind every joke. We just gotta see. He was a huge part of our success last year (in Los Angeles). Whenever he gets healthy, I’m sure there’s a lot of teams that will be wanting him.

“To have him there and go through that whole run … it was cool. … Hopefully we can run it back in Buffalo.” Von Miller reflects on his return to L.A. with OBJ and how he recruited him to the Rams 🙌 pic.twitter.com/gWUSo1sPEK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2022

“I mean, we get gotta wait and see. I think we did everything we could possibly do to get him. We have to wait ’til he gets healthy. We got a great squad over here. I think Josh (Allen) would like another weapon. That’s just another guy that we can get the ball to.”

Seated beside Miller at the podium, Allen shared a smile and praised Miller’s recruitment efforts, calling him “GM Von.”