Viral Video Shows Patrick Mahomes Snubbing Bills Fan at Super Bowl Parade

After they gave him a rude goodbye last month, Patrick Mahomes may still hold some animosity toward Buffalo Bills fans — and took it out at his team’s Super Bowl parade.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, who had a rough interaction with fans at the end of his team’s playoff win over the Bills in January, was caught on video snubbing a Bills fan at the Chiefs’ victory parade on February 14. The video of Mahomes trolling the fan caught some viral attention, leading to some backlash from Bills fans.

Bills Fan Left Hanging

Mahomes was a man of the people at Wednesday’s parade, greeting fans along the route and shaking hands with some of the hundreds of thousands who showed up. But when the Chiefs quarterback was greeted by a fan wearing a Josh Allen jersey, he quickly changed his mind.

Video showed Mahomes extending his hand to the fan for a high five, then quickly pulling it away. The fan threw up their arms as Mahomes continued along the path to greet other Chiefs fans.

Mahomes handing Bills fans one last L at the parade pic.twitter.com/gXJljP0k5x — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 14, 2024

Video of Mahomes giving a fake-out to the Bills fan quickly found its way to social media, with some Bills fans upset at the move but others finding it a funny snub.

Budding Feud Between Bills Fans and Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes has already given Bills fans plenty of pain in recent years, knocking them out of the playoffs in three of the last four seasons including this year’s divisional-round defeat in Buffalo. Bills fans gave some back to Mahomes after the game, pelting him with snowballs as he interacted with a Chiefs fan on the sidelines.

Mahomes got another shower of snowballs as he left the field following the game to run down the tunnel toward the locker room.

Patrick Mahomes was just trying to go to a young fan wearing his jersey but was getting destroyed with snowballs 💀pic.twitter.com/csVLJN9VTx — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) January 22, 2024

Bills fans were sore after the playoff loss, and some still harbored animosity after a controversial exchange at the conclusion of the regular-season meeting between the teams. As Mahomes and Allen met on the field following the game, the Chiefs quarterback complained loudly about an offsides call against his team that wiped out what would have been the go-ahead touchdown.

The snowball shower came just minutes after Mahomes had praised Bills fans for the great environment in what was his first game before a full stadium in Buffalo. Mahomes had visited Buffalo just once in his career, a regular-season game in 2020 played before an empty stadium during COVID restrictions.